What Set The Bond Edition Thunderbird Apart From Other Fords
Ford is likely not the first automobile brand that comes to mind when you think about the iconic cars featured in 007 films. James Bond is, after all, best known for driving high-end European builds like the powerful Aston Martin DB5 when he's not wooing beautiful women, slurping shaken martinis, and saving the world from evil geniuses. Yet, in 2002's "Die Another Day," a shiny new Ford Thunderbird was indeed prominently featured in the action.
No, Mr. Bond was not actually driving Ford's T-Bird retro reboot in what proved to be Pierce Brosnan's 007 swan song. Rather, the vehicle was piloted by Halle Berry's NSA Agent Jinx Johnson en route to the ice-forged compound serving as the base of operations for the film's big bad, Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens). But even in its brief "Die Another Day" cameo, the Thunderbird made a dramatic impact. So much so that Ford issued a special edition of the build to accompany the film's release.
At a surface level, the limited edition 007 T-Bird Ford released looked a lot like the standard production model that was shipping out to showrooms across the country the same year. But on closer inspection, the 007 Thunderbird boasted a few key differences from the other Fords bearing the Thunderbird name, including a paint job that was clearly inspired by the bikini worn by Berry during her iconic entry into the "Die Another Day" narrative.
A few notable changes set the 007 Thunderbird apart from the standard production model
That special paint color, which Ford called "Sunset Coral," wasn't the only feature that set the 007 Thunderbird apart from the pack. The vehicle also fronted bespoke 17-inch 21-spoke chrome wheels that weren't offered on any other Fords builds. Likewise, the 007 T-Bird came with both a black convertible soft-top and a slick white hardtop complete with opera window. On the interior, the vehicle was fit with roof-matching white leather seats and a subtle yet eye-catching silver plating on the instrument panel emblazoned with a 007 logo.
Perhaps most importantly, each of the limited edition James Bond Thunderbirds boasted a steel plate bolted inside of the glove box commemorating the build's ties to the blockbuster film. Yes, that glove box plaque included each vehicle's specific production number, with Ford limiting production of the build to a mere 700 vehicles. In total, 694 of these 007 Thunderbirds were sold to customers. If you want to get one these days, you can pick one up used for under $40,000, which isn't half bad if you're a Bond super fan looking for a unique piece of memorabilia.