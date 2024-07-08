What Set The Bond Edition Thunderbird Apart From Other Fords

Ford is likely not the first automobile brand that comes to mind when you think about the iconic cars featured in 007 films. James Bond is, after all, best known for driving high-end European builds like the powerful Aston Martin DB5 when he's not wooing beautiful women, slurping shaken martinis, and saving the world from evil geniuses. Yet, in 2002's "Die Another Day," a shiny new Ford Thunderbird was indeed prominently featured in the action.

No, Mr. Bond was not actually driving Ford's T-Bird retro reboot in what proved to be Pierce Brosnan's 007 swan song. Rather, the vehicle was piloted by Halle Berry's NSA Agent Jinx Johnson en route to the ice-forged compound serving as the base of operations for the film's big bad, Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens). But even in its brief "Die Another Day" cameo, the Thunderbird made a dramatic impact. So much so that Ford issued a special edition of the build to accompany the film's release.

At a surface level, the limited edition 007 T-Bird Ford released looked a lot like the standard production model that was shipping out to showrooms across the country the same year. But on closer inspection, the 007 Thunderbird boasted a few key differences from the other Fords bearing the Thunderbird name, including a paint job that was clearly inspired by the bikini worn by Berry during her iconic entry into the "Die Another Day" narrative.