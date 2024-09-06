11 Cars You Didn't Realize Came With Factory-Added Superchargers

When someone, either an individual or a manufacturer, wants to boost the power output of an engine without raising its displacement, a supercharger is an excellent option. These are found on a vast array of engines in passenger cars, trucks, race cars, and even airplanes. Applications range from relatively simple bolt-on attachments to more complex devices that become an integral part of the engine when installed. But first, what is a supercharger and what does it do?

To increase an engine's power, more oxygen needs to be burned with the fuel. One way to increase it is to physically force more air into the engine, which results in more power. In the simplest of terms, a supercharger is hooked up to the crankshaft with a belt and pressurizes the intake air as long as the engine turns. While they do have some drawbacks, superchargers are highly effective means of boosting performance.

Top fuel drag racers famously use giant superchargers, called blowers, to create ludicrous levels of power to scream down the strip, but superchargers come in many forms, including those installed at the factory on regular production cars. While these are highly subdued compared to NHRA dragsters, the superchargers on them adhere to the same basic principles of engineering. Unless you are already steeped in performance car culture and obsess over model specifications, you may not realize these factory production cars spanning several eras are supercharged.

