Which Cars Have The GM 3800 Series II Engine Under The Hood?

When it comes to what people love to talk about regarding what powers American-made automobiles, the conversation tends to start and end with V8 engines. These are big, hulking engines that tend to be able to generate a ton of power and served as the to go-to for the height of the American muscle car craze of the 1960s and early '70s. However, there are other American-made engines out there that should be looked on with fondness. While they might not be as eye-popping as their larger siblings, there is still plenty to enjoy about V6 engines, and one of the best American V6s ever made has to be the 3800 Series II V6 from Buick and General Motors.

This particular 3.8L engine, given the name L36, made its debut in the 1995 model year and acted as a successor to the Series I L27 edition, though the 3800 as a whole had been around since the early 1960s. This was an engine that was reliable and fuel efficient, and was often named amongst the ten best engines of a given year.

The Series II V6 was not an engine for high performance vehicles, as it could generate just 205 hp, but for your basic, reliable engine to satisfy just about anyone looking for a solid car, this was a tremendous choice. Because of that, General Motors opted to make this the standard-bearer engine for many of its vehicles across a number of brands. Let's see exactly where you'd be able to get yourself a L36 V6.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]