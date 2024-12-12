8 Of The Best-Looking Muscle Cars Ever Designed

There are a multitude of reasons why you might want to take a classic muscle car for a spin, or maybe even own one. Handling and cornering capabilities definitely aren't among those reasons, but their straight line speed, engine sound, and design are completely indisputable aspects of their appeal.

However, what good is a muscle car if it doesn't look cool? Aesthetics may not have been the primary focus for the original models of the dawn of the muscle era, but the look of classic and modern muscle cars is huge part of why both enthusiasts and even some non-enthusiasts love them.

American manufacturers have knocked out some stinkers over the past few decades, like the Pinto-based Mustang II or the mid '70s Dodge Challenger, which was actually just a Mitsubishi. However, for every stinker, there was a fabulous proper muscle car to remind us why they're so awesome. Only a few can make a claim to the title of best-looking, though.