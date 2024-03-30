Ford Boss 302 Vs Chevy Z28 302: Which Is The Better Engine?

The year was 1969, and the muscle car era delivered some of the best factory stock performance ever. A rivalry that began just a few years prior with the launch of the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe was heating up as Ford and Chevy went head-to-head. There was the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and the 1969 Chevy Z28 DZ302, backed up by ardent supporters on both sides who claimed their muscle car was superior.

The reality is that both Ford and Chevy made a significant contribution to automotive history that year, and these models are still popular with collectors today. But in terms of engines, which car had the advantage, and what factors tipped the scale one way or the other? Both engines are 302ci small block V8s, but is that where the similarities end? No one can deny the thrill and satisfying throaty growl of a big engine, especially from the greatest American V8 engines ever made.