5 Fast Muscle Cars That Are Easy And Cheap To Maintain

Tearing down a country road in a muscle car is a wonderful experience, but the costs associated with maintaining a classic can put a lot of people off. However, if you're a little flexible, it's possible to own a piece of classic American muscle without destroying your savings account. There are basically three rules if you want to drive a muscle car without stacking up a bunch of unnecessary expenses.

The first rule is, older is better. Most cars were a little less complex and easier to work on back in the day. They lacked overly complex electrical systems, while engine bays tend to have a generous amount of room and plenty of accessibility. You can fix a lot of problems on an old muscle car with a socket set, a manual, and a bit of patience. The second rule relates to reliability, as some older engines are practically bulletproof — so picking up a model known for not letting its owner down can save you in the long run.

Finally, avoid collector's items. You can still get the muscle car experience without taking things too far. While a collectible vehicle is a talking point, maintaining it properly and hunting down original parts when things go wrong costs a fortune. Instead, opt for something less desirable and ideally something you can slap a cheap aftermarket part on without feeling like you're defacing a work of art.