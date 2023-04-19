10 American Muscle Cars With The Most Reliable Engines, Ranked

The reliability of American cars has, at times, been questionable. The pendulum has swung a bit both ways as the industry went through upheavals and changes in technology arrived. Yet, through it all, the mighty American V8 has been a mainstay and a stalwart of dependability. The Chevy Small-Block, Dodge HEMI, and Ford Windsor are all examples of classic engines known for longevity and relatively trouble-free running. Some of this can likely be attributed to simplicity in design and the sheer volume of engines built through the decades. While the days of large engines are waning, the V8 remains a bedrock of the American auto industry.

Although its days are numbered, the V8 is still around. It will likely power trucks for years to come, but otherwise is mostly only found in sports cars with high-performance engines. A good V8 is still the easiest way to deliver significant power while keeping complexity low. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a muscle car as "any of a group of American-made 2-door sports coupes with powerful engines designed for high-performance driving." Fortunately for us, that applies to innumerable cars from Detroit over the last half-century, most of which remain highly desirable today.

However, technology has changed a lot over the last five decades and reliability figures for older cars are not compiled as thoroughly as later models. So, taking a sampling from the last 30 or so years, here is a ranking of the 10 American muscle cars with the most reliable engines.