6 Of The Best Looking Dodge Challenger Models Ever Built

Dodge introduced the Challenger as a 1970 model based on Chrysler's E-body platform. The Challenger entered a pony car segment that was already filled with popular contenders like the Ford Mustang, Pontiac Firebird, Chevy Camaro, and its corporate rival, the Plymouth Barracuda.

Over the years, Dodge has produced three distinct generations of Challenger model, placing it firmly among the most iconic Mopar cars ever built. The first-generation Challenger, produced from 1970 to 1973, exudes muscle car-era charm and along with the third-generation, 2008 to 2023, featured some of the most powerful engine options ever put in a Dodge Challenger. Those options included the 425-hp 426 HEMI for first-gen Challengers and the supercharged 6.2L HEMI Hellephant C170 V8 in the third-gen SRT Demon 170 Challenger.

The second generation of Dodge Challenger, spanning the 1978 to 1983 model years, is the outlier among the predominantly muscle car lineage. While Chrysler intended a Challenger-badged Japanese import, which Plymouth called the Sapporo, to be an upscale economy sports car, it could hardly compete with Ford's Fox Body Mustang introduced in 1979.

While all three generations have unique attributes, the most attractive models come from the odd generations. Let's take a look at six of the best-looking Dodge Challenger models ever built.