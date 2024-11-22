8 Of The Most Reliable Chrysler Engines Ever Made

When old-timers wax eloquent about bulletproof Chrysler engines, there's a good chance they're referring to the Slant Six. This inline six-cylinder powerplant proved so reliable that it served as a mainstay of Chrysler's engine lineup from 1960 all the way to 1987. Efficient and easy to work on, it gave Chrysler a potent response to imports, which had grown in popularity through the 1950s.

The Slant Six got its unusual name from the 30-degree angle at which it was mounted in the engine bay. This radical design earned the motor's nickname — the Leaning Tower of Power. It also enabled designers to fit it beneath the hood of low-profile designs. Yet despite the engine's odd tilt, its major components were still easy to reach, making the Slant Six a breeze to work on.

The Slant Six first appeared under the hood of the 1960 Plymouth Valiant, but would soon spread to the entire stable of Chrysler brands. In the Valiant, this first version of the engine produced 101 horsepower from 170 cubic inches of displacement. Torque was a more respectable 155 lb-ft.

Larger versions including the 225 cubic-inch edition soon followed with longer strokes and more horsepower, and Mopar add-ons delivered solid performance. Still, reliability is what made the Slant Six legendary. In fact, a 1969 Dodge Dart with the Slant Six reached 430,000 miles with just regular maintenance.

