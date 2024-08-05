6 Underrated Dodge Models That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

Dodge has created someone of the most successful models ever sold in the U.S. Of course, almost no conversation about the company's impact can begin without discussing its proliferation of muscle cars back in the 1960s and '70s, including models like the Dodge Dart, Coronet, and Charger. As the years progressed, Dodge also ushered in the era of Ram trucks, which became so popular that they eventually spun off to become their own brand. Dodge has made a few duds in its time, such as the Dodge Caliber in the mid-2000s, but its track record for automotive icons is impressive.

Because Dodge has been around so long and has made such a wide variety of vehicles, that also means many of its productions have naturally fallen by the wayside, occasionally becoming grains in the sands of time. However, just because a car isn't as popular as the Dodge Charger doesn't mean it isn't worth remembering. There are plenty of vehicles in Dodge's history that have slipped through the cracks that are worth another look. From the dozens of cars Dodge has produced, here are six that deserve a better legacy.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]