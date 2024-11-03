How Reliable Are 5.7L HEMI Engines? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Chrysler introduced the third-generation HEMI V8 engine in 2003, after the format had sat on the shelf since the early 1970s. The 21st century HEMI debuted with a displacement of 5.7 liters and has since been joined by 6.1, 6.2, and 6.4-liter cousins. Like their fathers and grandfathers, the newer HEMI engines take their name from the hemispherical (half-dome) shape of their combustion chambers.

This design allows the energy from the power stroke to be more efficiently transferred to the head of each piston. The 5.7-liter HEMI first appeared under the hoods of 2003 Ram pickup trucks and replaced the 318 and 360 cubic inch Magnum V8s, which had been around for a decade. In the 5.7-liter HEMI's two decades in production, enough owners experienced a valvetrain-related ticking noise that it prompted a class-action lawsuit. Owners have also reported that the 5.7-liter HEMI stalls at speed and makes a squealing noise at startup, but these issues don't seem to diminish the long-term reliability of these engines. There are dozens of forum posts from owners of cars and trucks with these engines claiming that they have driven them hundreds of thousands of miles with no major issues.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-BY SA 2.0]