7 Of The Coolest Looking Ford Bronco Concepts Ever Revealed

Before the rise of the SUV, rugged off-road vehicles were not Ford's forte. The American automaker had built pickup trucks since 1917, and its plants produced some of the century's most popular and best-looking Ford trucks.

The introduction of the Willys MB Jeep as a response to the necessities of the Second World War shifted the paradigm of what an off-road vehicle could be. Twenty years after the war, Ford had left that arena to the likes of Jeep and International Harvester. The Detroit automaker then presented the public with a vehicle that became legendary.

Ford built the original Bronco for a generation that wanted to go places they hadn't been before. Over five generations and 30 years, it carved its place into automotive history. When the final Bronco rolled off the line in 1996, it left a hole in the hearts of its fans.

In July 2020, Ford announced that the Bronco would return, leaving car nuts to wonder what the new Bronco would look like. How would it feel? Would it have a retro charm like the reimagined fifth-generation Mustang? Would it be a new chapter in a long history? The 2021 Ford Bronco answered many of those questions, but it posed others.

Despite, or perhaps because of, its absence, designers and dreamers pontificated on what a Bronco could and should be. Some interesting Bronco concepts have hit the drawing board. Join us as we examine some of the coolest-looking Ford Bronco concepts ever revealed.