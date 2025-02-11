15 Highly Valuable (And Rare) Retro Video Games Every Collector Should Know About

In the world of video games, physical media will always be superior to digital. You actually own the games that you purchase, whereas digital games are little more than rentals with higher initial fees — according to Valve, at least. Plus, studios can't delist physical copies of games, and as heretical as it might sound, you can even sell your physical collection for extra cash or for the sake of decluttering. However, prices vary wildly depending on what you're selling.

Advertisement

Recent games will usually fetch a reasonable price close to their current MSRP, whereas older titles often sell for pennies on the dollar. However, if a game is special — maybe it's hard to find, or a much-loved classic, for instance — prices can skyrocket with age instead. If you own one such game, you could be sitting on a potential goldmine, especially if you had near-impossible foresight and never played the game or took it out of its box. Continue reading if you want to learn more about the biggest cash cows in video game auction history.