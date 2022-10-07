Here's Why The Sega Dreamcast Flopped

Although the Sega Dreamcast is regarded by many today as a great console, its initial disappointing release led Sega to pull out of the video game console market entirely. Despite the console's strengths and wide variety of unique and exciting games, it failed to become financially successful in its time for a multitude of reasons. Previous to the Dreamcast, Sega was already on thin ice after its disastrous release of the Sega Saturn. The company wanted to jump the gun on the Saturn's U.S. release date in order to get ahead of Sony's PlayStation release, but that decision heavily backfired, as The Guardian explains. After this momentous mistake, Sega had to come up with something to get back on its feet — and fast. The Dreamcast was released in 1998 in Japan and 1999 in North America (via IGN), competing against Sony's PlayStation 2, with Nintendo's GameCube, as well as Microsoft's Xbox looming on the horizon.

However, the Dreamcast did have a lot going for it and in some ways was ahead of its time. Much of this was only appreciated far after the console had been discontinued, such as the acclaimed games "Shenmue" or "Jet Grind Radio." The Dreamcast was also able to take advantage of the growing popularity of the internet, being the first ever console to include a modem and internet connectivity (via Chicago Tribune). This allowed for features that were relatively unheard of for the time, such as voice chat and online play (via IGN). Despite these strong points, though, Sega would find they still couldn't keep their heads afloat.