N64 Classic GoldenEye 007 Gets A Nintendo Switch Release Date

1997's "GoldenEye 007" was one of the most iconic games to ever come out on the Nintendo 64 and practically kickstarted the console multiplayer 3D first-person shooter genre long before the "Halo" and "Call of Duty" franchises were even a concept. If you were gaming in 1997 and the following couple of years, there's a decent chance you spent an inordinate amount of time planted in front of a CRT television with a death grip on the classic, if awkwardly shaped, Nintendo 64 controller playing "GoldenEye 007" with friends until very early in the morning.

For nostalgic video game fans, playing "GoldenEye 007" in 2023 can be a little cumbersome. The N64 doesn't look as good as you remember it on a new television and emulation can be tricky on both a technological and legal level. But there is good news on the horizon. After announcing that the game would come to Nintendo Switch last year, Rare, the publisher of the original game has finally announced a release date for the long-awaited remaster of the game.