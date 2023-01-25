N64 Classic GoldenEye 007 Gets A Nintendo Switch Release Date
1997's "GoldenEye 007" was one of the most iconic games to ever come out on the Nintendo 64 and practically kickstarted the console multiplayer 3D first-person shooter genre long before the "Halo" and "Call of Duty" franchises were even a concept. If you were gaming in 1997 and the following couple of years, there's a decent chance you spent an inordinate amount of time planted in front of a CRT television with a death grip on the classic, if awkwardly shaped, Nintendo 64 controller playing "GoldenEye 007" with friends until very early in the morning.
For nostalgic video game fans, playing "GoldenEye 007" in 2023 can be a little cumbersome. The N64 doesn't look as good as you remember it on a new television and emulation can be tricky on both a technological and legal level. But there is good news on the horizon. After announcing that the game would come to Nintendo Switch last year, Rare, the publisher of the original game has finally announced a release date for the long-awaited remaster of the game.
N64 Bond is back after over 25 years
According to a press release, Rare will add "GoldenEye 007" to the Nintendo Switch Online service on January 27th, just two days from today. The game is part of the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online that allows gamers to access classic N64 games.
In addition to the remaster for the Switch, Rare is releasing the remake on Xbox consoles as part of the "Rare Replay" compilation and Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox version will support 4K, 16:9 aspect ratio, and more (via The Verge). Online play is only available on the Nintendo Switch, but both will offer split-screen couch multiplayer. It has not been confirmed, however, whether or not the Klobb weapon in the game will be improved or if playing as James Bond villain Oddjob will still be considered a cheap move.
After the game is released, it may be time to break out the Mountain Dew and order a pizza before playing just like you did in 1997.