Microsoft Makes Nintendo Call Of Duty Promise If Activision Deal Approved

Microsoft and Nintendo have agreed a 10 year deal that will see the hit "Call of Duty" franchise arrive on Nintendo consoles — assuming, that is, the Xbox giant's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is given the green light to go ahead. Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox at Microsoft, confirmed the decade-long commitment on Twitter.

"Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people," Spencer tweeted on Wednesday morning, "however they choose to play."

Twitter

The exec also revealed that Microsoft has committed to continue offering "Call of Duty" on Steam, the popular download service, with releases there simultaneously available with their Xbox counterparts. Some gamers — not to mention some of Microsoft's key rivals, like Sony — had been concerned that, should the Activision Blizzard merger go ahead, other platforms would be left at a significant disadvantage compared to those who have an Xbox console.

In fact, Microsoft has called out Sony specifically for being obstructionist in the whole process. "Sony has emerged as the loudest objector" to the acquisition, Microsoft president Brad Smith wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier this week. Smith also outlined the proposed deal that Microsoft offered Sony in order to assuage its concerns.