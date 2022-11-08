EU Kicks Off Major Probe Into Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal

The biggest merger in gaming history will be undergoing serious scrutiny in one of its largest markets. The European Commission just formally announced a major "in-depth" investigation into Microsoft's ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

A deal in which the world's largest software maker would acquire one of the largest game producers was always going to draw attention. As far back as the deal's announcement in January 2022, gamers have expressed concerns about cross-compatibility, and stakeholders have sought reassurance about what changes were — and were not – being planned in the wake of the acquisition.

The EU isn't even the first major government agency to take notice of the deal's potential significance: the FTC in the U.S. has been investigating the deal for some time and does not expect to make a decision until June 2023. The EU has specific concerns, however, and they're worth addressing. The primary question at hand seems to be whether the Microsoft-Activision merger might unacceptably reduce market competition in game publishing.