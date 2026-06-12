If You Grew Up In The '90s, You Definitely Remember These Cars

If you grew up in the '90s, you grew up in what now feels like a completely different world. Friday nights meant wandering the aisles of Blockbuster Video, Saturday mornings belonged to cartoons and cereal, and the family phone was permanently attached to the kitchen wall. It was a decade before streaming, smartphones, and video shorts took over everyday life.

Cars were part of that world too — and they had personalities all their own. Hybrids and EVs didn't exist yet. Apple CarPlay was still science fiction. "Ambient lighting" meant flipping on the dome light, and if your car had a CD changer in the trunk, you were basically living in 2020. Cars had cool pop-up headlights, tactile buttons, and multi-color aftermarket head units — some of our favorite car features of the 1990s we still sometimes yearn for.

What the era lacked in technology, though, it made up for in character. The cars of the '90s were loud, boxy, quirky, colorful, and unforgettable. Some of them filled every suburban driveway and high school parking lot in America. Others were dream machines plastered across bedroom walls and featured in racing games, movies, and music videos.

Whether you actually owned one or just rode in the backseat, these vehicles became part of the soundtrack of a car enthusiast growing up in the '90s. The sounds, the smells, the analog dashboards lit up at night — you remember it. Here are some of the cars that defined the decade.