5 Of Our Favorite Car Features Of The 1990s

Ah, the 1990s. We all remember them so fondly. Friends. The Matrix. Titanic. Backstreet Boys. Nirvana. 2Pac. The Prodigy. No social media. We could continue seemingly forever, but the message is clear — people are as nostalgic about the 1990s as perhaps any other decade.

The story is practically the same in the automotive world. The 1990s gave us legends like the McLaren F1, Toyota Supra Mk4, Mazda RX-7 FD, Honda NSX, Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, and the Dodge Viper. These are just some of our favorite cars of the 1990s. We could continue for ages and still not mention all four-wheel legends from this era.

You could argue that today's automotive scene doesn't have nearly as many potential legends. The same is true for most car features of the 1990s, which are all but dead in today's world. These were as memorable as the cars themselves, reminding us of a time when automakers dared to do something bold and different. In this piece, we'll have a closer look at our favorite 1990s car features that we sorely miss today. Buckle up, because this nostalgia trip hits like a Kurt Cobain riff!