10 Of The Most Impressive V8 Ferraris Ever Built

For a long time Ferrari exclusively powered its sports cars with special 12-cylinder Colombo engines. The company was so committed to tom 12 cylinders, it intentionally kept the V6 and V8 engines it producted confined to Dino-branded sports cars. That all changed in 1975 with the introduction of the 308. The V8 engine now holds a special place in Ferrari's history, delivering some of the most astonishing sports cars the world has ever seen.

The V8 brought us smaller, lighter, and less expensive supercars, and Ferrari has become so good at building them that it has included the engine configuration in some of its flagship models, like the F40 and SF90 Stradale. Over the years, there's been a veritable sea of Prancing Horse V8s — we've seen natural-aspirated rev-hungry buzzers, torquey turbocharged monsters, and even hyper-powerful plug-in hybrids.

But which V8 Ferrari is the most impressive? Can you even make such a list? Well, there is no fault in trying, we guess. Besides, this list is subjective, so feel free to disagree. Still, it takes into account factors like historical significance, performance compared to other sports cars from the era, driving enjoyment, and how much the particular V8 Ferrari has pushed the performance envelope. So, here are 10 of the most impressive V8 Ferraris in Ferrari's history. Hope you enjoy this one!