2021 Ferrari Portofino M: Entry model Ferrari droptop receives more power and new tech

With the 2021 Ferrari Portofino M, the Italian supercar maker wants potential clients to rediscover the fun of driving. Ferrari has updated its ‘entry model’ 2+2 GT car and has given it more power, more technology, and a host of technical innovations.
The ‘M’ in the new Portofino M stands for ‘Modificata’ or ‘modified’. In Ferrari-speak, the M terminology is accompanied by some hi-tech stuff to improve performance. The new Portofino M remains standard with a 3.8-liter turbocharged V8 motor. But now, the engine has a flat-plane crankshaft, a speed sensor in the turbocharger, a new variable boost management software, and louder exhausts.
The result is nothing short of amazing. The new Ferrari Portofino M is good for 612 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque, same output as the Ferrari Roma. This is up from the previous 598 horsepower of a standard Portofino. The engine is mated to a new rear-mounted 8-speed ‘wet’ dual-clutch automatic transmission featuring a lighter clutch module, (20-percent smaller yet capable of harnessing 35-percent more torque), a more powerful gearbox ECU, longer gear ratios in the higher gears, and optimized gear changes to deliver immediate yet smoother shifts.
In terms of styling, the new Portofino M boasts of subtle changes including resculpted air vents in the front bumper, a new rear bumper with a separate rear diffuser, and diamond-finish wheels. It still has a folding hardtop roof that raises or lowers in around 15 seconds at speeds up to 25 mph.
Meanwhile, the driver gets to hold a new steering wheel with a five-mode mannetino selector. It now has Race mode to go along with Wet. Comfort, Sport, and ESC-OFF driving modes. Also new in the 2021 Ferrari Portofino M are optional heated and ventilated seats.
Generally speaking, the cockpit design remains untouched with twin TFT displays and a center analog tachometer in the instrument console, a 10.3-inch center touchscreen infotainment display, and an available 7.0-inch touchscreen for the front passenger. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are also available along with advanced driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and a surround-view monitor with a 3D display, among others.
Ferrari is also offering a 7-year maintenance program for the 2021 Portofino M, including regular maintenance intervals every 20,000 km (12,427 miles) or once a year with no mileage restrictions. The Ferrari Portofino M arrives at European dealerships in the spring of 2021. Base prices are expected to start at around $240,000 when it arrives in the USA later next year.