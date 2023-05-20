The Story Behind Volkswagen's Strange Polo Harlequin

The Oxford English Dictionary defines harlequin as "a mute character in traditional pantomime, typically masked and dressed in a diamond-patterned costume." Nowadays, the word typically refers to something that has many different colors, but until 1995, it would have been difficult to imagine using the adjective to describe a car.

There are a couple of takes on how the circus-quilt Polo Harlequin — spelled Harlekin in certain parts of the world — came to be a real thing. The first theory goes that Volkswagen staff was inspired by a brochure featuring color-coded "building blocks" that illustrated the multitude of ways that the new third-generation Polo could be optioned and personalized by potential buyers. For example, engine choices were assigned a blue block, special equipment had a red theme, and so on.

Other VW enthusiasts hold firm that the Harlequin concept was unceremoniously lifted directly from a 1960s print advertisement showing a multi-hued Volkswagen Beetle. The Beetle in the ad not only had different colored body panels, but they were also from different model years, ranging from 1958-1964. The advertisement was intended to highlight the ease of availability and compatibility of replacement parts for the Beetle

Whichever version of the origin story that you prefer, a handful of eye-catching Polo Harlequins were cobbled together for promotional use, including at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show. Fans were so enthusiastic that Volkswagen decided to sell a limited number of production versions of the car.