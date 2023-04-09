How To Find And Connect To McDonald's Wi-Fi

If you've followed these steps but are having issues accessing McDonald's Wi-Fi, there could be a few different reasons. Some online content is blocked or inaccessible on McDonald's Wi-Fi, including torrent sites and adult content. Make sure the website you're attempting to access is allowed by McDonald's internet terms and conditions. Also, make sure you accept those internet terms and conditions in the first place. If you skipped this step when connecting to the network, you won't be able to load outside web pages. If your device prompts you to "Authorize Connection," make sure you click or tap the button.

If your connection is slow or spotty, you can try sitting in a different location. Some McDonald's restaurants are pretty big or have second floors, or have eating areas tucked away in various nooks and crannies that make it hard for the Wi-Fi signal to reach your device. The internet router is likely located in an employee-only section of the restaurant, so sitting closer to these or in a more open space may give you a stronger signal. When all else fails, restarting your device and reconnecting to the Wi-Fi will often do the trick.

Remember that using any public Wi-Fi always poses some safety risks to your device and privacy. Your OS and any apps you're using should be updated to better protect you from known security flaws in the software, as should your antivirus software if you're using a laptop or Android device. If possible, use a VPN for an added layer of safety. Finally, try and make sure you don't get any ketchup on your device while you're surfing the web. It's not a good look.