Why Some Automakers Are Avoiding Touchscreen Controls For Basic Car Functions

In an automaking conglomerate like Stellantis, which owns a wide variety of car brands, the same display that appears in a budget-oriented Fiat could also be reused in a luxurious Maserati without it being immediately obvious. All that's needed is to change the touchscreen's user interface to make the Maserati's menus look a little more upscale. The same display could also potentially be used in a Jeep, an Alfa Romeo, or a Chrysler, with similarly small graphics tweaks needed.

Software is also seen by automakers as a key way to differentiate their car brand from their rivals in a market where electrification is leveling the playing field when it comes to performance. Premium carmakers can no longer rely on having the selling point of a powertrain that's quieter and more powerful than its competition, because electric cars are naturally quiet, and even mainstream brands like Kia now make EVs with over 600 horsepower on tap.

Since the 2010s, mainstream brands have also increasingly offered luxurious top-spec trims with upscale interior materials and longer optional features lists, and so one of the few defining factors separating a mainstream brand from a premium brand is its software. Touchscreens remain the primary way that drivers interact with that software, and so automakers are keen to give them a prominent place in the cabin. However, that prominence is starting to fade, with some automakers now placing more emphasis on other means of control.

