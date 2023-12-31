12 Elite Supercars With Unassumingly Basic Parts

Supercars tend to be packed with cutting-edge parts. Carbon fiber components, forged engine internals, and precision-milled trim are all commonplace in these ultra-expensive vehicles. However, not every supercar component is bespoke. Some of the most expensive and exclusive vehicles of all time have had some surprisingly common parts. The parts in question aren't just copies either, but rather the same part from a major manufacturer's factories.

To make matters worse, there's often a price discrepancy with the supercar's manufacturer adding a hefty markup when compared to the part's original supplier. So a light or fitting that only costs a few dollars could cost a few hundred if you buy it in the wrong spot. Taillights also feature prominently in this list. They're hard to spot, as the bodywork can do a lot to disguise their origins. Our key takeaway is no matter how exclusive or exotic a vehicle is, designers can't be bothered knocking up their rear lights.

So, if you're wondering which pioneering hypercar shared its taillights with a bus, which tractor parts you might spot going from 0-60 in 3.3 seconds, and which accessible French manufacturer contributed wing mirrors to an iconic British luxury sports coupe, then read on.

Here are 12 elite vehicles that contain some far-from-elite elements.