The Coolest Cars With Pop-Up Headlights Ever Built, Ranked

Thanks to LEDs, today's car headlights provide excellent night visibility while allowing for ever-sleeker designs. However, I have always romanticized the era of pop-up headlights. It gave us some legendary cars that still wow enthusiasts today and, crucially, made cars look uber cool.

Pop-up headlights were developed as a way to differentiate a car's design. From the 1940s, every road car was equipped with the same sealed beam headlamps. These standardized headlights were easy to replace and available at every gas station, but they were also the reason why every car from that era had the same circular (later rectangular) headlights. Put simply, automakers were forced to use them until the introduction of the replaceable bulb headlight assembly.

However, some automotive engineers and designers thought of a genius idea to retain a car's unique aesthetic characteristics, while still using the standardized sealed beam headlamps — hide them when not in use. Starting in the 1960s, the coolest cars had pop-up headlights. You might argue that this revolution also led to cars looking similar, but I think the best examples were different enough.

I've seen my fair share of vehicles over the past few decades. In addition to studying engineering and motor vehicles at the University of Cyril and Methodius in Skopje, I have been researching, writing about, and reviewing cars for over 15 years — in that time, I've witnessed just about every sort of vehicle imaginable — including (but not limited to) those with pop-up headlights aplenty. In this piece, I'll give you my take on the coolest cars with pop-up headlights, models that still impress to this day. To make it more interesting, I limited the list to one car per brand, and ranked them from least cool to most cool.