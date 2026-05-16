4 Examples Of Older Tech That Younger Generations Are Embracing With Open Arms

Streaming platforms can offer a wide plethora of movies and shows for everyone. But as more people leave expensive services for cheaper options, some are choosing to abandon them altogether. For younger generations, the concept of owning your media is even more appealing when you'd otherwise have to sign into an account and hope a company doesn't take down your favorite series. That's why physical media from optical discs, records, and even tapes still appeals to some younger users — in spite of how the latter is commonly seen as old tech that most Gen Z kids will never learn to use.

Of course, these solutions aren't perfect, either. DVDs and CDs are likely to degrade over time, and streaming services still have the benefit of turning viewers onto many shows or movies they'd never have bothered with otherwise. But as one young DVD enjoyer told the BBC, it isn't just about functionality and preservation. "The main selling point [of DVDs] for me is the cases ... it's about having something physical you can look at instead of just scrolling through your phone mindlessly." There's a certain feeling that comes with having something physical that you won't get by just binge-watching your favorite shows or movies, and that's a major part of why they still have plenty of appeal today.