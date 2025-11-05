More People Are Leaving Expensive Streaming Services For These Cheaper, Less Ad-Intrusive Options
If you're old enough to remember celebrating the new millennium, then you probably remember when cable was king. You had a cable box and dozens of channels at your fingertips, usually including the major networks. If you wanted to watch a movie, you could subscribe to special movie channels like HBO or subscribe to Netflix's mail-order DVD service. The way most of us watch TV has altered dramatically over the last 20 years. Streaming services have existed since the late 1990s, and now, in addition to Netflix, we have Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, and so much more.
What was exciting and new, however, is now a bit overwhelming and expensive. It can be hard to keep up with changing services, and having multiple subscriptions can add up fast. Netflix plans start at $7.99 per month, and Disney+ (Hulu included, but it's being phased out) costs at least $10.99 per month. Price is just one factor of a customer's calculation when considering a streaming service. People are streaming out the door (pun intended) because they aren't using the service enough, or because the app no longer carries their favorite show. Some simply don't like the content offered, while others signed up for only one show.
If you're moving from traditional cable to streaming, ad-supported services often have fewer ads per hour of TV than cable. Whatever the reason, more consumers are dumping paid services and flocking to ad-supported apps like Tubi and Pluto TV. Here's how, and some other cost-cutting alternatives if you're not quite ready to jump ship.
How to find free content (and control what you spend on streaming)
Ad-supported apps are exactly what they sound like — free apps that allow users to watch movies and TV shows without a paid subscription. These apps, which include Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel, instead sell advertising space to generate revenue. They offer a combination of live TV and video-on-demand. Sometimes called FAST streaming services — Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television — these apps are the closest thing to traditional cable television without the cost of cable.
These apps are easy to use and shouldn't require you to enter payment information since they're free. Some, like Tubi, don't even require you to have an account. You can simply download the app and start watching, though creating a free account gives you more features like watchlists and viewing history. Others may require you to create a free account to start watching.
If you're ready to dump some but not all of your paid subscriptions, there are a few tricks to manage your spending. Many apps offer a free trial period, which may give you enough time if you want to catch one movie or television season and binge-watch. If you intend to keep a service for an entire year, an annual plan may be less expensive; otherwise, select a monthly plan that you can cancel. Finally, rotating through your favorite streaming services one at a time can keep costs in check while allowing you to catch up on your must-see shows.