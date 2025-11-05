More People Are Leaving Expensive Streaming Services For These Cheaper, Less Ad-Intrusive Options

If you're old enough to remember celebrating the new millennium, then you probably remember when cable was king. You had a cable box and dozens of channels at your fingertips, usually including the major networks. If you wanted to watch a movie, you could subscribe to special movie channels like HBO or subscribe to Netflix's mail-order DVD service. The way most of us watch TV has altered dramatically over the last 20 years. Streaming services have existed since the late 1990s, and now, in addition to Netflix, we have Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, and so much more.

What was exciting and new, however, is now a bit overwhelming and expensive. It can be hard to keep up with changing services, and having multiple subscriptions can add up fast. Netflix plans start at $7.99 per month, and Disney+ (Hulu included, but it's being phased out) costs at least $10.99 per month. Price is just one factor of a customer's calculation when considering a streaming service. People are streaming out the door (pun intended) because they aren't using the service enough, or because the app no longer carries their favorite show. Some simply don't like the content offered, while others signed up for only one show.

If you're moving from traditional cable to streaming, ad-supported services often have fewer ads per hour of TV than cable. Whatever the reason, more consumers are dumping paid services and flocking to ad-supported apps like Tubi and Pluto TV. Here's how, and some other cost-cutting alternatives if you're not quite ready to jump ship.