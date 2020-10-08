Fox’s free streaming service Tubi adds live news for cord-cutters

Tubi, one of the oldest and most popular ad-supported free streaming services, has announced a new channel expansion that includes the arrival of live content. According to an announcement from the company on Thursday, users can now tune into local Fox affiliate networks in a number of markets like LA, New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia. In addition, Tubi has also added news channels ranging from WeatherNation to Fubo Sports Network.

Free streaming services, which feature advertisements instead of a paywall, have become increasingly popular among companies competing for viewers in an increasingly crowded market. Many people have streaming service fatigue, stating that their streaming service costs have reached or exceeded that of their previous pay-TV services.

Services like Tubi are a compromise between the two, offering users free access to streaming content — usually older shows and movies — in exchange for watching advertisements. Tubi is an on-demand streaming service, whereas some other free ad-supported competitors like Pluto TV specialize in live streaming channels.

The company, which is owned by Fox Corporation, hawks its service as more appealing than traditional television because it claims to feature fewer advertisements than cable. The company has expanded considerably over the years, most recently adding a Tubi Kids section with content exclusively suitable for young viewers.

The service has finally branched out into live streaming content, according to Deadline, which reports that Tubi has introduced ‘News on Tubi.’ With this, cord-cutters or anyone looking to avoid paid services can access live news content from a variety of networks, including local Fox stations in 17 US markets. Likewise, the expansion adds multiple national news networks, including Cheddar, NBC News Now, CBC, and Bloomberg TV.