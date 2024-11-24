12 90s Gadgets Only Millennials Will Remember

Every generation has its share of products and devices that are eventually replaced, then inevitably forgotten, as the years march ever-onward. But what makes the 90s special in this regard (aside from personal nostalgia bias) is that it was such a wild time from a marketing perspective.

Toys, electronics, and even media formats were in a sort of in-between phase where the technology of the 80s was becoming obsolete faster than companies could come up with reliable alternatives — and this was still well before the kinds of 2000s era gear that would inspire the devices we still use today. Manufacturers were taking a "throw everything at the wall to see what sticks" approach, which resulted in some brilliant gadgets and campaigns for the time, but some were also weird.

To be clear, the gadgets on this list aren't inherently bad or inferior products. It's just that they've been left behind as the world moved on without them. But those of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s will always love them. Why? Well ... why not?

