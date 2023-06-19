Your Old LaserDiscs May Be Worth Some Serious Cash

There are a variety of ways to clear out your collection of LaserDiscs and make some cash on the side. The easiest option would simply be to list them on eBay and let the bids roll in. Checking the sold items listings shows dozens of LaserDiscs being purchased daily, so the market is out there if you have something somebody wants.

If you want to avoid selling your discs for a lower price than you'd expect, it helps to know what the going rate is for specific LaserDiscs, and that can be done by using LaserDisc Database. This is a website that tracks all LaserDiscs on the market, and it automatically collects current auctions and the average price for each title. Using "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" as an example, we see the average price is $13.97 per sale for a sealed copy. It's a good tool that both buyers and sellers should be aware of.

Many different factors go into the selling price of a LaserDisc, the condition being a big one, but there are other things to look at too. The "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" example used above is the LV 1890 version released in 1987, and its average price is different than the LV 1890-WS version released in 1995. The prices between the two vary by just a few cents, but it's important to keep in mind so you don't lose money in a sale.