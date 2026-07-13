Smart Home Hubs Can Be Handy, But Here's Why You Probably Don't Need One

Not everyone has a smart home hub, but they can certainly be useful. Their ability to serve as a central system that connects different devices regardless of their underlying wireless tech is a big selling point. This is often important for devices that use Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, and Matter, which can all be supported through a hub. However, the smart hub has perhaps become less common in recent years, thanks to the ongoing evolution of smart technology.

Many of today's smart devices connect directly over Wi-Fi and can be controlled through phone apps or standalone smart speakers, making hubs less important. Platforms like Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home can do everything from handling voice commands to managing smart lights. Because they can run basic automations while also working as the main control point, they've essentially become a modern alternative to the traditional smart hub.

Smart displays, like the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub, are also part of this shift. They combine the convenience of voice control found in smart speakers with a screen, and many newer models build the hub tech right in. Users can access camera feeds, timers, videos, and other features at a glance, making them a viable alternative to hub systems. While the hub, the speaker, and the display overlap in terms of what they can do, the decision of which one to choose comes down to the user's specific needs.