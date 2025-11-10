5 Alexa Automations You're Not Using – But Definitely Should Be

If you have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, you probably already know you can ask it to make a grocery list, give a weather forecast, or ponder the meaning of life. What you might not realize is that you also have the power of automation at your fingertips. These Alexa-enabled devices let you connect to other smart devices, then set up rules to make those things work for you.

To do this, you'll need to download the Amazon Alexa app on your phone and pair it to your Alexa-enabled devices. From there, you can link your smart home devices to the Alexa hub and set up automations. Depending on how many smart devices you want to link, this phase can be a bit time-consuming. The payoff, of course, is all the time you save once you can automate some of the things you do every day. Set it up once and let it ride forever, if you choose. Here are five Alexa automations you might not be using but definitely should be.