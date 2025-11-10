5 Alexa Automations You're Not Using – But Definitely Should Be
If you have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, you probably already know you can ask it to make a grocery list, give a weather forecast, or ponder the meaning of life. What you might not realize is that you also have the power of automation at your fingertips. These Alexa-enabled devices let you connect to other smart devices, then set up rules to make those things work for you.
To do this, you'll need to download the Amazon Alexa app on your phone and pair it to your Alexa-enabled devices. From there, you can link your smart home devices to the Alexa hub and set up automations. Depending on how many smart devices you want to link, this phase can be a bit time-consuming. The payoff, of course, is all the time you save once you can automate some of the things you do every day. Set it up once and let it ride forever, if you choose. Here are five Alexa automations you might not be using but definitely should be.
Use Alexa Guard to turn lights on when you're away
Dark windows are a telltale sign that you're not home. And if you're traveling for days, night after night of no light gets noticed. If you want to give the appearance of being home when you're not without leaving the lights on constantly, Alexa Guard can help. Alexa Guard is a special feature built into Alexa-enabled devices. It "listens" for odd sounds when you're not home, such as glass breaking, an alarm, a door opening, or footsteps. When it senses these sounds, it can automatically turn lights on inside the home to make it look like you're there.
When you set it all up, Alexa can send you a recording of the sound that triggered the response. You can then decide whether to call for emergency services (note: Alexa Guard cannot call emergency services on your behalf). To access Alexa Guard, open your Alexa app and choose Guard from the Settings menu. Follow the on-screen instructions to activate the feature and set up triggers. If you want to have lights automatically turn on with this feature, you'll need to purchased smart lighting separately and sync them to your app — check out our list of major smart lighting brands, if you don't know where to start.
Create a wind-down bedtime routine with scent and lighting
Alexa automations help you establish routines for just about anything. For example, you might tell Alexa to gradually increase the light in your bedroom in the morning so it feels like waking up with the sunrise. Or you might schedule soft lighting and music to begin moments before you walk in the door from work. Most of these routines focus on what you see or hear, but one overlooked opportunity is to automate what you smell.
A bedtime routine is a prime candidate for adding scent to your home automation. Aromatherapy scents like lavender, patchouli, and cedarwood are popular for creating a calm, relaxing space. With Amazon Alexa, you can set up a wind-down routine that signals to your body that it's time to rest. To do this, you'll need an aromatherapy diffuser for essential oils, one of the best smart plugs you can find, and smart lights. Plug the diffuser into the smart plug, then sync the plug and lights to your Alexa app. Set a schedule so that your lighting naturally dims and relaxing oils fill the room about an hour before bed. This can help your body start preparing for rest, which will hopefully lead to better sleep.
Set up geofencing to adjust your thermostat
Programmable thermostats let you customize "zones" in your home so you only heat and cool the areas you need. You can also set schedules to run the AC or heat when you're most likely to be home, without having to manually adjust the thermostat every time. While programs offer a better solution compared to manual adjustments, they're not perfect. If your schedule changes frequently, for example, your home heating and cooling system might not always run when you need it to.
Geofencing solves this problem with automation. A geofence is a virtual fence that creates a boundary around a specific area. In this case, you can create a geofence using Amazon Alexa that will automatically activate your AC or heat when your phone is within range of your home's Wi-Fi. This way, you're not paying to heat or cool your home when you're nowhere near it, even if a programmed schedule says otherwise. To set up a geofence, you'll need to create a routine in the Alexa app. Tap "When this happens" and choose Location to create your trigger. Follow the instructions on the screen to pair the action with your smart thermostat.
Turn off entire rooms with your voice
Walking through your home to turn off lights and unplug appliances or devices can feel like a workout. Yes, it saves you money, but it can also stand between you and getting a good night's sleep sooner. If you've ever had to get out of bed to go through the house and check that lights and devices have been turned off, this automation is for you.
Alexa can let you turn off entire rooms with a voice command. To do this, it's helpful to include the room where each of your connected devices is located. For example, if you have a lamp plugged into a smart plug and a smart overhead light in the living room, you could name these "Living Room Lamp" and "Living Room Overhead Light," respectively. Place devices in the same room or group, found under the Devices menu in the app. From there, you can use a simple voice command with Alexa, such as "Turn off the living room." All connected devices in the living room will respond to the command and power down without manual intervention.
Come home to a clean house
"The Jetsons" set high expectations for what life could look like in the future. That was in the 1960s, when people thought robots would one day rule the roost. It still seems futuristic in some ways, but in others, it can be a current reality. Many homes are already using robots, like floor vacuum cleaners or smart home devices like Alexa. And while these robots don't look like Rosie, they can certainly be used to clean like Rosie.
With Alexa, you don't have to be home to push the button. Let the robots clean while you're away so you can come home to a neat and sparkling space. This one works if you have internet-connected devices like vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, mops, litter boxes, and lawnmowers. You'll need to set up each device in the Alexa app, then create commands and actions. Similar to turning off entire rooms, you could group cleaning tools together and say a simple command, like "Alexa, clean my house," which will activate all devices. This one requires a bit of setup and some pre-planning on your part. For example, you might need to preload the dishwasher detergent or make sure the vacuum's bin is empty and the battery is charged. If you can get over these hurdles, coming home to a clean house is worth the effort.