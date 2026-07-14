15 Interesting Mini Gadgets You Can Buy Online
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Mini gadgets are becoming some of the most talked-about tech products you can buy online. These small pieces of technology are small enough to fit in your pocket (or on a keychain, in some cases), but they're big on functionality. Many of them solve real problems or offer convenient solutions. Some of them are smaller versions of everyday products you already use. Some exist purely for the "cool factor." All of them travel easily, helping to save space and avoid weighing you down when you're on the go.
These 15 mini gadgets have tapped into our natural affinity for clever design. There's something oddly satisfying about fitting a whole projector in your pocket or having a tiny microscope that actually works. Thinking small opens up a whole new world of possibilities, especially if you're on the hunt for a gift that will surprise and delight.
BIIB Multitool Pen
If you already have a drawer full of multitools you rarely use, you might feel inclined to skip this one, too. However, this 9-in-1 multitool might become one you reach for every day. BIIB packed a lot of functions into a small space. The multitool includes a pen, a small ruler, a bubble level, a flathead screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver, a stylus tip, a small LED flashlight, and a bottle opener that doubles as a phone holder. It's all packed into a slim package that looks like a pen.
The pen shaft serves as the storage compartment for the screwdriver bits, stylus tip, and pen refills. It also includes a clip on the outside, just like any other pen, so you can stash it in your pocket or notebook and take it with you. Since it's less bulky than most other multitools, you'll likely find more reasons to use it on the go. It's available on Amazon for $12.99.
Life 360 Tile Tracker
Tracking devices like the Life 360 Tile Tracker aren't new, but they still hold a certain fascination and usefulness. These tiny gadgets are slim and can attach to just about anything. They use Bluetooth technology to connect to your smartphone and let you track the location of anything that the tile's attached to. It makes finding your wallet, keys, cellphone, television remote control, or backpack a whole lot easier if it's lost or stolen.
With the Life 360 tile tracker, you can have the device send out an SOS alert. As you're looking for your misplaced or stolen items, you'll hear the tile and can follow the sound to help you locate them. The sound alone could be a useful deterrent to theft. Life 360's tile tracking devices now come in a range of sizes and colors, with larger sizes better suited for things like luggage and electronics. There's even a stick-on version of this technology, which opens up tons of new possibilities to track items. You can get a single tile tracking device on Amazon for under $30, or a pack of four trackers for just under $80.
Kodak Luma 150 Projector
Projectors used to be heavy, boxy devices that required either a fixed connection and lots of installation or a flat surface and a lot of space to set up and use. That's no longer the case with mini projectors, which can fit in the palm of your hand and be ready to play in seconds. The Kodak Luma 150 projector is one example of a mini projector. Its square shape and thin profile make it super portable, plus it weighs a fraction of a traditional projector.
All of the touch controls are on the device itself, so you won't need to keep up with a separate remote. There's also an option to buy a mini tripod that screws into the bottom of the projector, which gives you more options to point and angle the picture. It can connect to gaming systems, cameras, laptops, and even your smartphone, giving you multiple ways to use it. It's earned an average of 4.2 stars over more than 3,400 reviews on Amazon. You can get the Kodak Luma 150 Projector on Amazon for $239.99.
Sphero Mini Coding Robot
Many children's toys take the "bigger is better" approach. For a kid, that's hard to argue with. However, the Sphero Mini Coding Robot proves that good things can come in small packages and also keep kids entertained for hours. The Sphero Mini Coding Robot teaches coding in a way kids can understand. A robot the size of a ping-pong ball lets kids program the robot using the included Sphero Play app. Users can use drag-and-drop action blocks or even write their own JavaScript using the app.
For example, the robot can act as a game controller that weaves through traffic cones or knocks over bowling pins. You can customize the game in the app and watch the robot perform. You can buy the kit on Amazon for $50. It comes with the Sphero robot, three mini traffic cones, six mini bowling pins, and a USB charging cable. You can also choose from one of five colors or patterns: blue, green, red, golf ball, or soccer ball.
iFlyTek AI Recorder S6
Traditional note-taking apps have a few obvious limitations, and taking notes by hand is even more restrictive. Each method focuses on the process, which means you're not fully engaged in the conversation. And neither method reviews the conversation and prepares you for the next steps. AI voice recorders like the iFlyTek AI Recorder S6 minimize these limits and can be game-changing for work and business if you use them the right way.
The iFlyTek AI Recorder S6 is about the same size as a smartphone. It can record entire conversations, phone calls, meetings, and more, and write a transcript of what's being said in real time. This gives you a clear, word-for-word account of a meeting, along with a summary, so you can go back and reference it later. It works offline and can send summaries and transcripts to your email once Wi-Fi returns. Like a smartphone, this voice recorder has a screen interface so you can review meeting notes, summaries, and playbacks even if you don't have your computer handy. You can get the iFlyTek AI Recorder S6 on Amazon for $469.00.
Keychain Microscope
Whether you're hiking or just find something really interesting in your yard, this mini keychain microscope will let you see it in a whole different way. Science comes to life in the palm of your hand. There's no need for electricity, computers, or apps, so consider it some of the best screen-free entertainment you'll have all day. It magnifies objects up to 20 times and includes a built-in flashlight and UV light so you can see objects more clearly. The UV light helps to detect fluorescence, something a normal flashlight can't do.
It's small enough to fit on a keyring, but you're not limited to your keys. It can also loop onto a backpack, tote bag, or just about anything with a handle. Customers have consistently mentioned it's easy to use and consider it a good tool for kids ages five and up. It's available on Amazon for $11.49 and comes in three color choices: orange, blue, or green.
HOTO Laser Measuring Tool
There's no shortage of bulky, boxy laser measuring tools out there. This one comes in a much smaller footprint, and it doesn't need any other equipment (like a tripod) to use. The HOTO laser measuring tool is a pocket-sized laser that reaches up to 98 feet. It's smaller than a credit card and can be attached to a key ring or a bag for easy access. Anytime you want to measure something, just touch a button and point it in the right direction.
You might be wondering, why would I need this? For some people, it's just for fun. But if you're in real estate working with a client, you can get quick room measurements during a showing. Landscapers can do the same when planning a new project. Even the average homeowner can find it useful when hanging pictures, spacing furniture, or seeing if that new storage cabinet they saw in the store will fit in their bathroom. It's simple enough for everyday use and much more affordable than many of the larger laser measuring devices. You can get the HOTO laser measuring tool on Amazon for $45.99.
Mini White Noise Machine
If you find it hard to sleep without a little background noise, especially when you're traveling, a mini white noise machine might be the first thing you pack in your suitcase. It might be small, but it makes up for it in volume. Users can adjust it to suit their ideal level of white noise, making it suitable for babies and older adults alike. It's small enough to fit in your pocket, so it doesn't take up much space in a suitcase or overnight bag.
Customers have given this white noise machine an average of 4.6 stars out of more than 3,000 reviews. They consistently mention its surprising volume level given its tiny size, along with the option to choose from more than 30 sounds, including rain, ocean waves, nature sounds, and trains. You can choose from various timed intervals, including 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, or continuous play. It also includes a memory function to recall your favorite sounds and time limits. This miniature white noise machine is available on Amazon for $16.99.
Mini Bow and Arrow Set
Not all mini gadgets have a utilitarian purpose. Some are just for fun, like this miniature bow-and-arrow set. Sure, it might make for a great practice tool, but even if you don't care anything about archery, you might find yourself reaching for this fun gadget again and again. This compound bow measures just five and a half inches and comes ready to use right out of the box. Customers have given it an average of 4.4 stars on Amazon, mentioning its sturdy quality and suitability for a beginner.
It might look like a toy, but this tiny bow is much closer to the real thing compared to the bigger plastic ones you find in toy stores. The tips are sharp enough to pierce soda cans (which make for great targets), so adult supervision isn't a bad idea. It comes with the metal bow, 10 metal-tipped arrows, and a paper target to help you track your accuracy. You can get this mini bow and arrow set on Amazon for $12.99.
Zoleo Satellite Communicator
In most places these days, you don't have to worry about having a cell phone signal. However, remote areas still struggle with coverage, and if you plan on spending any length of time in an area without service, you might want to consider a backup solution. The Zoleo Satellite Communicator offers a pocket-sized option. It enables two-way global SMS text messages, email, and GPS location check-ins so you can stay connected with the real world even when your cellphone is off the grid.
Devices like the Zoleo come in handy if you're camping, on a backcountry hiking trip, or otherwise traveling outside of your comfort zone. You can use your cellphone to send messages via Zoleo's satellite network. If something goes wrong, you can also send an emergency SOS with your GPS location and wait for help to arrive. The device itself is water-resistant and gives you your own dedicated SMS text number so your loved ones can stay in contact. You can get the device on Amazon for $149.00. Service plans are available at an additional cost.
Mini Body Camera
Creating content with a camera in your hand isn't your only option these days. Wearable body cameras are trending, allowing creators to showcase products and events in a way that mirrors their own perspectives. One option is this mini body camera. It clips onto your shirt, vest, hat, helmet, bag, or other slim surface, allowing you to record hands-free.
The camera records to a micro SD card that holds up to 11 hours of footage. The battery allows for continuous recording for up to five hours. If the card runs out of storage, it automatically overwrites the oldest content first, so you never miss a moment. That said, it's wise to grab your content off the card as soon as possible and free up space before the device does it for you. The camera can record in just about any lighting conditions, with infrared technology to record in total darkness. You can get this clip-on camera on Amazon for $29.99.
Rocketbook Mini Reusable Smart Notepad
Taking notes by hand has its perks, but there are a few drawbacks. For starters, anything dealing with paper creates waste. Also, not having digitized notes means having to search for information later or transcribe it manually on your computer. The Rocketbook Mini Reusable Smart Notepad solves these issues in its pint-sized tech. Similar to the larger version of the Rocketbook, this smart notepad comes in a much smaller size and lets you digitize your handwritten notes.
The notebook itself is reusable; just wipe it clean and start all over. It's small enough to fit in a backpack, purse, glovebox, or console. When you're done writing, just scan the contents to the included app and upload it to the cloud. You can access your notes from anywhere you have an internet connection. The cloud storage works with the apps you're probably already using, like Google Drive and Dropbox. You can get the Rocketbook Mini Reusable Smart Notepad with pen on Amazon starting at $14.99.
Fosmon Mini Bluetooth Keyword
Physical keyboards are superior to touchscreen keyboards for a variety of reasons, depending on who you ask and what tasks you're doing. But who wants to carry a full-sized keyboard around with them? A more portable option is this mini Bluetooth keyboard from Fosman. It's about the size of a video game controller and works with devices like gaming systems, smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops via Bluetooth. It features a full QWERTY keyboard with physical keys and a trackpad so you can control the cursor with your finger.
Over 13,000 customers have rated this mini Bluetooth keyboard, earning an average of four stars. Overall feedback skews positive, with customers citing value for the money, functionality, and track pad performance as its strongest points. Before you buy, you might want to check compatibility with your device; it supports most but not all common devices. You can get the mini Bluetooth keyboard on Amazon for $29.99.
Flexible Mini USB LED Lamp
Good lighting will always be in demand, especially if you prefer something hands-free and can point in whatever direction you need. This flexible mini USB LED lamp checks a lot of boxes, and its tiny size makes it a no-brainer companion wherever you go. There's not much to it: a bright LED head, a flexible neck to direct the light where you want it, and a USB connector that can plug into power sources, laptops, adapters, or other devices.
This tiny gadget is mostly geared toward reading or working on your laptop. The extra light can help cut the harsh glare of a laptop screen. Or, for reading, it provides enough light to clearly see the pages without the demand of a brighter overhead light. Use it when you're camping and good lighting is scarce, take it on road trips, or keep one at your bedside. You can get a set of eight flexible mini USB LED lamps on Amazon for $6.99.
Tiny Arcade Atari
If you love nostalgia and miss the days of simple, 8-bit video games, this Tiny Arcade Atari was made for you. It's a real working Atari game system, complete with a joystick control and classic games like Pac-Man and Centipede. It's playable on an equally vintage-looking console television, complete with the rabbit ears antenna.
The entire package clocks in at just three and a half inches, making it portable for even the lightest travel setup. All of the games are preloaded into the system, so you won't have to juggle separate cases and cartridges like in the good old days. However, novelty tends to be this gadget's strongest suit, given its tiny screen. SlashGear's Chris Burns suggests, "It's clever, and it works. It's probably not really worth buying for more than $15 (if you can find it for that cheap), but it'll be perfect for your action figures to play with in your ultimate miniature doll house setup." It's available on Amazon for $27.99.
Methodology: How We Chose These Interesting Mini Gadgets
Tiny gadgets are fun to explore and experiment with, even if they're not always practical. Rather than treating this list as a recommendation roundup, our goal is to inspire what's possible and raise awareness that these products are available to buy. Each gadget on this list needed to have some sort of mechanical or electronic component. It also needed to be readily available for online purchase, ideally with high ratings or favorable customer reviews. As always, use your own judgment when considering a purchase.