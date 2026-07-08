DisplayPort 2.1 Vs. 1.4: What's The Difference?

The PC market is a fast moving space, so any accompanying technologies have to keep up. Take DisplayPort, the HDMI-like video connector developed by VESA (the standards group behind most PC display tech), for one. As soon as monitors and graphics cards start pushing past what the older version carried, you get a new release. DisplayPort 1.4 was released back in 2016 and while it has served as the default for almost a decade, it's now superseded by version 2.1, which landed in 2022. It's actually the biggest upgrade the standard has gotten in a while, the most notable change being that it's able to shove way more data than the earlier version.

For context, DP 1.4 tops out at 32.4 Gbps, though after overhead you're left with roughly 25.92 Gbps to work with. Meanwhile, DP 2.1's raw bandwidth climbs all the way up to 80 Gbps, with about 77.37 of that staying usable. It's close to triple what the older version managed.

This matters because it singlehandedly decides almost everything your screen can pull off. Version 1.4's ceiling was high, but while it could run 4K at 120Hz, going higher meant turning on compression to fit the signal through. Version 2.1 is a step up, allowing you to push 4K to 240Hz or 8K without compression.