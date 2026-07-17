If You Own One Of These Routers, You're At Risk - And There May Never Be A Fix

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According to recent research, about 94% of American households have internet access, and 87% of these are through a fixed broadband subscription. This means that many homes rely on a router as the central point of their network. And, while there is no doubting their convenience, routers aren't always as secure as they should be. Even secure routers can have weakened security just through common home WiFi mistakes. But even with all the proper steps taken, the problem can be inherent within the hardware itself. A point that the recent discovery of a "backdoor" into certain Tenda routers adequately demonstrates.

Essentially, the problem is integrated into the firmware of the router itself. Researchers at CERT Coordination Center, based at Carnegie Mellon University, reported a login pathway that bypasses the normal username-and-password check. If someone knows the right password — one that shipped with the router — the device will simply let them in as an administrator. The hack is simple; all that needs to be done is to enter this password on the router's login screen. It doesn't matter what the username is; it can be Joe Blogs, Administrator, or just left blank. The router doesn't check this. As long as the password matches the one stored in the router, it will quite happily grant administrator access.

Once someone is logged into your router, they can carry out cyberattacks, like redirecting your traffic through malicious servers, opening network ports to expose devices on the network, installing ransomware, and launching man-in-the-middle attacks. They could even lock you out of your own router entirely. The vulnerability appears to be present in five firmware versions, and as of the time of writing, there is no confirmation that the Chinese manufacturer intends to release a patch for the flaw.