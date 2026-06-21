4 Handy Gadgets That Can Fit In Your Wallet

The peace of mind that comes with tracking devices used to be reserved for large items like bags and keys, primarily because the hardware required to locate objects was bigger. Early generations of Bluetooth trackers were chunky, since they were specifically designed for keyrings. AirTags, despite having a tiny footprint, are thick and bulky, so you can't stuff them into your wallet. Fortunately, the evolution of flexible circuitry and thin batteries has given rise to a new category — dedicated wallet trackers. These devices are made in the shape of a standard credit card, allowing them to slide into a card slot in your wallet.

The Ugreen FineTrack wallet tracker measures just 0.07 inches in thickness and integrates directly with the Apple Find My network. The biggest factor that sets it apart from other trackers is that it has a rechargeable battery. A single charge lasts for a year, and you just have to plug it in for a couple of hours to charge it back up. Notably, the Ugreen FineTrack only works with iPhones, since it links to Apple's Find My network. If you leave your wallet behind at a coffee shop or a park, the network relays its coordinates back to your phone, so you can track it. It also features a built-in speaker that helps you locate your wallet when it slips between the couch cushions or hides under a pile of clothes.

Losing a wallet is a miserable experience that involves freezing bank accounts, replacing your driver's license, and, of course, losing cash. The Ugreen FineTrack gives you peace of mind while being super affordable at just $20.