5 Of The Best iPhone Wallet Cases You Can Find Online Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With iPhones getting increasingly expensive every generation, having a quality case has never been more important. We would all love to be bravely strutting around with a naked iPhone, but let's face it, most of us are clumsy. And while a no-case smartphone looks gorgeous, most of us can't put our thousand-dollar iPhone at risk.
The next logical question is "What's the best case out there?" Back in the day, It was as simple as buying an OtterBox and never worrying about it again. Now, even though the company is still one of the best smartphone case brands, others are closing in. Then, the next step is to figure out what kind of case you want. And well, you'll certainly have difficulties finding one more versatile than a wallet case.
Sure, wallet cases may skew towards dads and older iPhone users, but you can't argue their effectiveness. There's beauty in the simplicity of keeping your phone, cash, credit cards, and ID all in one place. It certainly makes getting out the door much quicker. But nowadays, there's even an abundance of wallet cases online. Thankfully, we've found some great options, factoring in details like cost, user reviews, and availability to show you five of the best iPhone wallet cases you can find online right now.
OCASE Leather Flip Case
First up is an easy one: the OCASE Leather Flip Case. The name may not instantly stick out as something like CASETiFY would, but it's got something that no other major brand does: the top-rated spot on Amazon.
The OCASE Leather Flip Case, as the name would suggest, is a flip case, also called a folio case. It folds over to cover an iPhone's screen, protecting the face and opening like a book to reveal your wallet on the inside. It's almost like a bifold wallet but a bit longer and, of course, attached to your iPhone. The inside cover has three slots for your credit and debit cards and one compartment for cash. It's not the most amount of room, so you'll probably need to consolidate a bit if you tend to have a full wallet, but it is an RFID-blocking wallet you can attach to your phone. This case in particular is made for the iPhone 13 (not the mini, Pro, or Pro Max models). However, OCASE sells the same or similar designs for every iPhone from the 6 to the 15.
It should come as no surprise, but the OCASE Leather Flip Case has a staggering amount of user reviews on Amazon. It has over 10,000 global ratings and 80% of them are five stars. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars, with customers highlighting the quality, protection, and fit of the wallet phone case. It's available for $20.99 on Amazon.
OtterBox Strada Folio Series Case
You'll likely notice a trend with these first two wallet phone cases, but before we get into ones with sleeker designs, next up is the OtterBox Strada Folio Series Case. Now, not every wallet case folds, but the Strada Folio comes from arguably the most trusted brand and it looks too good to pass up.
The OtterBox Strada Folio is practically the elegant version of the OCASE, and it has an equal price hike to signify that. It's made from premium leather with a polycarbonate shell, so not only does it look good but it has that iconic OtterBox durability too. The wallet, again, leans on the smaller side. It has two cardholders and one cash slot, and you'll need to travel light if you want to retain the case's slim design. The flap securely attaches across an iPhone's screen thanks to a magnetic latch that secures the folio in place regardless if it's open or closed.
No folio wallet case will come close to looking as interesting as the most popular summer phone cases, but this OtterBox is probably as close as you'll get. The leather screams elegance without sacrificing protection, and it comes in an espresso-brown or black option. The iPhone 15 model costs either $56.54 or $39.10 on Amazon, depending on the color, and with a rating of 4.4 out of five stars, you can't go wrong. You can find the OtterBox Strada Folio for other iPhone models on the company's website.
Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1
This marks the end of our folio wallet case recommendations, so let's get into some sleeker-designed options. First up is the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1, which not only forgoes the folio but also the traditional wallet case design. Instead of holding your cash and cards on the back of the case, Smartish puts them inside it. The Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 has compartments on the back that holds one card securely with room for two more and cash. Simply use the thumb slot to slide out whatever card you need, and say goodbye to flaps and other moving parts. When you don't need them, the Wallet Slayer securely holds your cards in place with springs, hiding them from unwanted attention in public.
The Wallet Slayer also has textured sides and a smooth back, making it pocket-friendly and easy to hold on to. Built-in air pockets in the corners add another level of protection, and it's 1mm raised edges prevent your screen and camera from any harmful direct contact. Unfortunately, it isn't compatible with wireless charging or Apple's MagSafe, but the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is a cool, affordable $24.99 on Amazon. It's one of the best cases for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and there are plenty of color options, regardless of iPhone model. Plus, with over 3,000 ratings and an average of 4.6 out of five stars, it's a great option for someone who wants the convenience of a wallet but the look of a standard iPhone case.
VENA vCommute Wallet Case
As if that weren't enough, VENA, another phone case company, begged the question: what if your credit cards were completely hidden inside the case? And so they created the VENA vCommute Wallet Case to do just that.
The vCommute Wallet Case is the best of both worlds, combining the slim design of a standard iPhone case with the functionality of a wallet case. It features a hidden card slot on the back that opens to store your IDs and credit or debit cards. Just open the leather flap and you can quickly pull out any of your cards. Unfortunately, the one downside is that it's strictly card-only storage, so there is no room to hold cash. However, since practically the entire back of the case opens, the vCommute Wallet Case is compatible with ApplePay, wireless charging, Apple MagSafe, and magnetic car mounts. Plus, you can use the flap as a convenient little kickstand, and the case itself has military-grade drop protection, so you won't sacrifice any security.
On Amazon, the vCommute Wallet Case boasts an impressive 4.6 out of five stars with over 1,000 global reviews. Customers highlight its card storage, magnetic functions, and projections. It comes in red, blue, gray, and black colorways, which isn't a lot of options but enough to find one you like. The vCommute Wallet Case is available for $29.99 on Amazon with cases for all iPhone, although the prices may vary per model.
Mujjo Leather Wallet Phone Case
Last but certainly not least is the Mujjo Leather Wallet phone case. It's by far the most expensive option on our list, which is why we saved it for last, but you'll have a hard time finding a better-looking case that truly gives you the best of both worlds.
We say that because Mujjo sells the phone case and wallet attachment separately. Both are made with vegetable-tanned Ecco leather. I've used this case for years and the leather only looks better with age. However, like many wallet cases, the better a product looks, the less room it generally has for storage. It can hold up to three cards, so it won't have the functionality of some of the products on this list, but it shouts luxury. The best part of the Mujjo is that it doubles as both a standard phone case and a wallet case. The wallet is actually an that magnetically connects to the case, allowing you to remove it whenever you want. Unfortunately, that also means it's only compatible with iPhones that have MagSafe, so iPhone 12 and newer.
The Mujjo Leather Case is available on Amazon for $39 with a 4.6-star average rating, but you can usually find it on sale on Mujjo's website, where it has a 5-star rating, for around $19. The Magnetic Wallet attachment is also available on Amazon for $44 (the same price as Mujjo's website), and boasts a 4.6-out-of-5-star rating.
Why did we choose these products?
iPhone wallet cases come in all shapes and sizes, so to give a comprehensive list, we chose a variety of styles to accommodate different people's preferences. Given the title of the list, each case chosen had to be currently available for purchase online. We generally stuck to Amazon given its widespread accessibility, but some are also available elsewhere online.
When choosing the products, we stuck to wallet cases that had high-rated reviews. Some, like the Mujjo case, we had personal experience with, but for the others, we looked at customer reviews. We also looked at similar lists from trusted websites to see which cases they recommended. We also wanted to keep our recommendations affordable, so every product on this list is under $100.