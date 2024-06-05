5 Of The Most Popular Summer Phone Cases For 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many, summertime provides the perfect opportunity to express themselves. As people are out and about more than any other time of the year, it's a great time to show off your style or even try something new. This also extends to the many accompanying accessories you bring on your summer adventures, such as your smartphone.
Whether you're spending a day at the beach, embarking on an audacious hike, or hitting the road, your smartphone will be there to help enhance your journey. But beyond being a multipurpose tool for everything from navigating the outdoors to capturing stunning photos, our devices can be an extension of how we express ourselves, especially when you have the right phone case.
No matter the time of year, finding a phone case that strikes the perfect balance of exceptional durability and design is tricky and can lead down an endless rabbit hole. That's why it doesn't hurt to have somewhere to start. We've gathered five of some of the most popular summer-themed phone cases you'll find on Amazon, which, even if not from some of the major phone case brands, will hopefully give you a good place to dive into your search.
J.west Galaxy S21 Floral Phone Case
Flowers might make some think more about the spring than the summer, but not for thousands of other Amazon shoppers. The colors of summer are typically rich, bold, and varied, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that flowers are a recurring theme with many of the most popular summertime phone cases on Amazon. Among these is the vibrant J.west Floral Phone Case made for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G users.
Buyers have the choice between several case varieties, each with different kinds of flowers and art styles. You can choose between the graphic Garden Rose variety, the realistic Dark Blue, or the painterly Bouquet just to name a few. Whichever you pick, you can rest assured that it will hold strong in the long run thanks to the case being made out of tough TPU with raised bevel lips for added protection and durability.
The J.west Floral Phone case has certainly bloomed its fair share of fans, sporting a stellar 4.4 out of five-star rating average from over 1,500 reviews. It can currently be purchased on Amazon for between $9.49 and $9.99 depending on the design.
BURGA iPhone Case
The beach is the first image that pops into most of our minds when thinking about summer, so why not have a phone case that also celebrates the surf and sun? Thousands of others share this mindset, leading to the BURGA iPhone Case being a favorite among summer shoppers.
With over 4,400 reviews giving this case an average rating of 4.6 out of five-stars, it's crystal clear that this is a winner with iPhone users. Taking a look at the case itself, it's easy to see why. There are several designs to choose from, although our attention is pointed towards the simply stunning Seven Seas look. The beautifully composed wavy blue and white patterns are reminiscent of ocean tides, with an added sketchy texture that enhances its appeal.
But its art style is not the only reason to get this case. The glossy case is built using a dual-style hybrid structure of a shock-resistant PC exterior and an interior made of TPU silicone. This, combined with its snug fit and high definition print quality, have been among users' favorite aspects of this lovely little case. Some may consider it a bit on the pricey side, however, with the case costing $22.95 on Amazon.
EYZUTAK Case for iPhone
As mentioned before, it's hard to go wrong with flowers in the summer. But this magnificent case from EYZUTAK made to fit iPhone 11 to 15 Pluses brings a rich artistic flair to its look that's rare to find in your run-of-the-mill phone case.
While most cases opt for a more clean cut graphic approach to their designs, this case sports beautifully oil painted style flowers on its backside. Of course, this is not a real oil painting, rather being a pattern made through IMD printing. Nevertheless, the look is effective at giving this phone case a uniquely handmade feel that helps it stand out from the crowd. The case's special wavy shape only adds to its charm, while also making it easier to hold.
The case currently has a 4.4 rating average from over 3,500 reviewers. Although some have expressed disappointment in the dullness of the colors, it is largely liked for its stylish look, ergonomic-friendly build, and overall durability. You can snag one for yourself for only $9.99.
Caseative Water Ripple Pattern iPhone Case
The Caseative Water Ripple Pattern Case is another great choice for iPhone users with a love for the deep blue. Unlike some of the others we've discussed that rely more on fanciful printed backgrounds, however, this case stands out thanks to its simple yet unique shape.
The sides and back of the case sport a wavy design that's both appealing to look at and pleasant to the touch. The simple template of this design has given room for different variations, meaning you're bound to find one that suits your style. It is available for the iPhone 11 to iPhone 15 Pro Max with a range of colors including blue, red, light purple, olive green, pink, silver, and gray to name a few. These inviting factors have attracted thousands of buyers, while its scratch and fingerprint-resistant construction and sturdy design have helped it rank high, with over 1,600 reviewers giving it a 4.3 rating on average. It's another extremely affordable option as well, currently going for $9.99 on Amazon.
RANZ Flower iPhone 13 Case
While phone cases can be exquisite works of art, it's easy to forget that smartphones themselves are wonderful creations in their own right. Over the years, as these devices have evolved in functionality, their designs have also grown to be more sleek and appealing. Placing a big, bold case over it makes it hard to appreciate your phone's design, while leaving it without a case leaves it more open to potential damage. Thankfully, the RANZ Flower Case strikes the ideal balance of being both a lovely looking case while still allowing your iPhone 13 to stand out.
The case's acrylic backside comes in a range of flower styles such as hibiscus and lace, as well as mixed garden varieties. There are other fun designs as well, including palm trees, constellations, and planets. Each is simply drawn with white, graphic lines and no additional color, instead coming to life with intricate line work and detail. The case itself is crystal clear, allowing the back of your device to be the background. The blend is especially effective if your phone is dark blue or black, as it contrasts perfectly with the white flower drawings.
Nearly 2,900 buyers have been amazed by this simple yet stunning little case, resulting in its 4.5 rating average on Amazon. It can currently be bought on the site for $13.99.