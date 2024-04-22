10 Apps Every Outdoors Enthusiast Should Have Installed

AllTrails is the ideal companion for most outdoor activities, especially hiking and backpacking. Its comprehensive trail guide and easy-to-use navigation system empower its users to explore with confidence and ease. The app supports a wide range of activities with a database of over 400,000 trail maps, with reviews and photos from a community of hikers, mountain bikers, climbers, runners, and other trail-goers.

AllTrails comes with a free and paid version, with the paid version allowing you to download trails and maps costing $35.99 annually. However, depending on your needs, you probably won't need to sign up for the paid version since the free version has a pretty expansive feature set on its own. You can discover new trails from the thousands available on the app created by fellow outdoorsmen, with photos of points along the trail as well as ratings, reviews, and difficulty of the trail. This lets you plan your next trail route to fit your specific needs. It also lets you create custom routes on its website.

With the paid version, you get a handful of extra features, such as Live Share, where designated contacts receive live updates on your location and are notified once you've completed your route. Another safety feature that comes with AllTrails+ is wrong-turn alerts. Here, the app notifies you if you've veered off your set trail. This feature — especially when paired with downloaded maps to use offline in AllTrails+ — will come in handy if you're on a trail with poor service.