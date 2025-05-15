Hollyland LARK M2S: A Great Choice For All Types Of Creators

The first thing you're going to notice when unboxing the LARK M2S is just how small the M2S is. The head of the mic is about the size of a button and at only 7 grams, you'll barely notice it's there. Thanks to its small size and logo-free front, it does an excellent job of blending into your clothing. The microphone is held securely in place with its titanium alloy clip-on design and will hold the mic firmly in place, even during high-speed activities.

Advertisement

During my testing, I was blown away by the quality of the audio produced by these mics. Thanks to its 70dB signal-to-noise ratio, a maximum sound pressure level of 115dB, and 24-bit depth, it captured my voice in crystal clear quality. It also features advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology to eliminate low-frequency noise helping your voice shine through in the busiest environments.

This was particularly important for me as I live in an apartment with two kids and random screams or loud cars passing by frequently interrupting my recordings. That's now a thing of the past and thanks to the ENC, my voice is always front and center.

Using the LARK M2S was exceedingly simple as there was practically no setup. All you need to do is plug the appropriate receiver into your phone or camera and pair your lav mics. It's as simple of a setup as you can get and I was recording in a matter of seconds. In addition to phones and cameras, its 3.5mm and USB-C outputs allow the LARK M2S combo version to be connected to a wide range of devices including audio equipment, tablets, and computers.

Advertisement