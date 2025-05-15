Hollyland LARK M2S: A Great Choice For All Types Of Creators
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the LARK M2S, Hollyland set out to make the definitive wireless Lavalier microphone by creating a small clip-on mic that provides a sleek, discreet look, while sitting elegantly outside your clothing. Having great-sounding audio is vital to content projects and any creator could tell you how important the audio component is to creating an immersive experience.
The Hollyland LARK M2S delivers superb audio quality while maintaining a discreet profile and an easy-to-use design. The LARK M2S comes in multiple configurations, including the LARK M2S Combo, the LARK M2S Mini Combo, the LARK M2S Ultimate Combo, and the LARK M2S USB-C Plug, and can be ordered directly from Hollyland or from Amazon. Each version has a slightly different range of options, with the Combo version being featured here. It comes with two Lavalier mics, a camera RX, a USB-C RX, and a USB-C to Lightning Cable for $149.
Discreet Design And Great Sound
The first thing you're going to notice when unboxing the LARK M2S is just how small the M2S is. The head of the mic is about the size of a button and at only 7 grams, you'll barely notice it's there. Thanks to its small size and logo-free front, it does an excellent job of blending into your clothing. The microphone is held securely in place with its titanium alloy clip-on design and will hold the mic firmly in place, even during high-speed activities.
During my testing, I was blown away by the quality of the audio produced by these mics. Thanks to its 70dB signal-to-noise ratio, a maximum sound pressure level of 115dB, and 24-bit depth, it captured my voice in crystal clear quality. It also features advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology to eliminate low-frequency noise helping your voice shine through in the busiest environments.
This was particularly important for me as I live in an apartment with two kids and random screams or loud cars passing by frequently interrupting my recordings. That's now a thing of the past and thanks to the ENC, my voice is always front and center.
Using the LARK M2S was exceedingly simple as there was practically no setup. All you need to do is plug the appropriate receiver into your phone or camera and pair your lav mics. It's as simple of a setup as you can get and I was recording in a matter of seconds. In addition to phones and cameras, its 3.5mm and USB-C outputs allow the LARK M2S combo version to be connected to a wide range of devices including audio equipment, tablets, and computers.
If You're A Creator, You Need the LARK M2S
If you're a creator, of any kind, you owe it to yourself and to your audience to deliver a quality audio experience. The Hollyland LARK M2S delivers that experience while blending discreetly into the background. With up to 30 hours of battery life and 9 hours of working time, it can keep up with the longest of shoots. It has an incredibly long range, up to 1000 feet if you're in an open, unobstructed environment.
After my testing, I highly recommend the LARK M2S. Thanks to its discreet design, portable case, great audio capabilities, and ENC, the LARK M2S is perfect for all types of creators including, filmmakers, live streamers, podcasters, interviewers, online educators, and content creators for platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
The LARK M2S starts at $119 for the USB-C Plug, but you should do yourself a favor and get the $149 combo version for all of its added capabilities. You can find it directly from Hollyland or Amazon.