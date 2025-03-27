Anyone Can Cut And Weld Metal With The xTool MetalFab
Metal fabrication is both an exceptionally practical skill and an avenue to some remarkable works of art. However, traditional welding requires a decent amount of training, not to mention potentially expensive equipment and accessories. If you're looking to get into the metalworking scene, there's a newer, more accessible option on the market: the xTool MetalFab.
The xTool MetalFab is the ultimate all-in-one metal fabrication solution, providing all the equipment you need to both cut shapes from solid metal sheets and join components back together in a single, compact package. Not only does this lower the bar of entry into metal fabrication as a whole, giving professional-level results with little-to-no experience, but the convenient setup helps to cut down on workshop clutter, making your projects both cleaner and safer. Of course, it's not just a simple tool: xTool employs industrial-grade laser technology and CNC machine performance, giving even a beginner the same beautiful results as a seasoned metalworker, not to mention freeing you up to focus on the creative side of things.
Not only does this save you a lot of money that you would normally need to spend on hiring a professional welder, but it can make you quite a bit as well. With the xTool MetalFab, you can quickly crank out small decorations or accessories for a D.I.Y. business, make your own components from scratch for assembly and repair work, and quickly prototype new designs and creations in a tangible form. Even if you already have experience with welding, the xTool MetalFab's user-friendly designs will noticeably cut down your workload with speed and precision.
The xTool MetalFab is the world's first one-button metalworker
The xTool MetalFab combines the raw power of a metal cutter and welding torch into one innovative device that can be operated by just about anyone.
For simple metal cutting, it's as easy as loading in a sheet of metal, pressing a few buttons, and presto: an industrial-grade 1200W laser fires right into the sheet, guided by the onboard automated system and dual cameras. With machine efficiency, you've got perfect shapes cut right into your metal of choice. That laser is more than powerful enough to slice into most metals up to 5 millimeters thick, including stainless steel, aluminum, copper, and much more. As an added bonus, thanks to the dual cameras' built-in optimization AI, the cutter automatically plans out its route to use as much of the material as possible, helping to cut down on wasted metal.
If you're looking to merge instead of cut, just remove the laser from the device, and you've got a convenient handheld welder. Laser welding is up to 10 times faster and more efficient than traditional welding methods, allowing you to swiftly join metal parts together in a couple of quick passes. It's also much more precise than those other methods, not to mention much cleaner, as it doesn't produce any toxic, volatile fumes. This is likely why laser welding has become the dominant trend in the fabrication industry, according to exhibitions and market research. In this manner, you can bring any of the parts you've cut out together, assembled into solid components and works of three-dimensional art. Besides CNC cutting and handheld welding, the xTool MetalFab is also capable of laser cleaning, underwater welding, handheld cutting, and both CNC and handheld rust removal.
The xTool MetalFab is loaded with convenient smart features
Despite how simple the xTool MetalFab makes metalwork, it's far from a simple device. This tool is loaded with the latest and greatest of xTool's manufacturing developments, particularly in terms of its high-tech CNC metal fabrication elements. Thanks to its onboard computer, the xTool MetalFab can perform various kinds of detailed work with minimal programming.
The xTool MetalFab is positively loaded with proprietary technologies; the VibeFreeCut™ motion control algorithm eliminates inertia vibration for cleaner cuts, the FlexiTrack™ sensors monitor the distance to metal materials and adjust for optimal laser focus, and the ObstacleFree™ algorithm automatically avoids collisions with finished parts. The system's Smart Flow Cutting also allows it to optimize cutting out simple shapes like squares and circles, saving you quite a bit of time.
All of this advanced technology doesn't make the xTool MetalFab any harder to use, however. With its simple touch screen interface, you can quickly match job parameters and save custom settings to quickly knock out regular jobs. Compared to more elaborate welding setups with little-to-no interface features, the streamlined touchscreen allows you to get jobs started without requiring extensive existing knowledge on welding and metal fabrication. It's also fully compliant with global safety standards, thanks in large part to features like an emergency stop switch and a safety circuit to prevent accidental triggers. These features ensure that the only thing getting welded will be metal.
Visit the xTool website for more information on the xTool MetalFab, and secure a 30% early bird discount and exclusive xTool benefits with a $500 deposit. You can also unlock up to $2,800 in additional savings through successful referrals.