5 More Terrible Places To Store Lithium-Ion Batteries

Power tool safety is as much about what you do with them when they aren't in use as when they are. With so many of the devices we use every day having rechargeable batteries now, it's easy not to really give them a second thought. However, we do this at our peril, because they can be incredibly dangerous if they aren't stored correctly.

If you're a home improvement veteran, you may well have accrued quite a collection of power tools, and that might mean a lot of different types of batteries to care for. Even if you're only an occasional user, though, it's just as important, because this would tend to mean that your tools are in storage a lot of the time. If they're not being checked on or maintained regularly, they could be a potential danger.

There are a lot of places that you absolutely shouldn't store your DeWalt batteries, for instance. Fortunately, as expected with such items, other manufacturers and suppliers like Harbor Freight have also created a huge range of materials for each product regarding safe usage and storage. At the same time, it's important to note that, with the ubiquity of Li-ion, it's not just about power tools. Here, then, are some more places that you absolutely shouldn't store lithium-ion batteries, whether they're powering the most formidable of power tools or something a little more low-key.