5 Of The Worst Places To Store Your DeWalt Batteries
Gone are the days when you had to be attached to the nearest wall whenever you needed to use a power tool. These days, the rise of electric power tools has introduced not just the convenience of a cordless workflow but also the benefits of a swappable battery system. With batteries that can work across multiple product lines, electric power tool fans can save time, effort, and storage space. Because of this, it's no wonder that everyone from regular homeowners to professionals has invested in their own electric power tool systems, like DeWalt. However, it's important to note that, while cordless power tools offer a lot of convenience, they still require maintenance.
While DeWalt is known for its trustworthiness, some of the most common issues with DeWalt power tool batteries include premature failure, overheating, and charging issues. And while some of these issues are just mildly annoying, others can cause harm both to you and your property. Like other power tool brands, DeWalt batteries are also at risk of typical lithium battery issues, including degradation, swelling, and fire. Apart from using it correctly and charging it only with legitimate chargers and tools, one of the most important things you can do to make your DeWalt batteries last longer is to keep them in the right place at the right time. So, if you're committed to doing so, here are what you should avoid.
1. Inside your car (and other super hot places)
Leaving your power tool batteries inside vehicles can lead to many problems, from minor efficiency issues to permanent damage. However, the vehicle itself isn't entirely the problem, but how it can be like an oven. After all, DeWalt states that anything above 105°F is a big no. According to DeWalt, this is because the chemicals inside it won't be able to get the right reaction it needs to charge properly. In line with this, it's best to keep the batteries out of the reach of anything that generates excessive heat, such as fireplaces or space heaters. It also goes without saying that you should avoid placing them anywhere else where they're exposed to direct sunlight. For example, it's best not to leave them outside on your workbench in the afternoon sun for too long.
If you do need to bring your DeWalt batteries with you for any reason, it's also important to prepare them properly for transit, especially when traveling on a commercial plane. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notes that, due to the inherent risk of lithium batteries, there are many restrictions on them. Because of this, DeWalt cautions FlexVolt battery users not to forget the red transport cap. Thankfully, if you do lose it, you can buy these separately. On Amazon, you can snag a replacement DeWalt 60V battery cap for under $10, which buyers have confirmed meets airline requirements.
2. Unheated garages or sheds
While heat can be a problem, the cold can also ruin your power tool batteries. In fact, DeWalt notes that anything below 40°F can cause similar problems to exposure to extreme heat. So, if you live in a country that regularly experiences freezing temperatures, you'll need to be more mindful when moving your batteries to less volatile spaces. This can mean investing in insulating your garages, sheds, or workspaces.
If you have no choice but to leave your DeWalt batteries in a place with poor insulation, there are some things you can do that won't break the bank. For example, some budget-friendly hacks for keeping your tool batteries safe in cold temperatures include using insulated bags or even a closed cooler. Similar to how these are designed to keep your beer cool in the summer, they're also an ideal way to maintain a steady temperature in the winter. Just make sure no leftover ice or water is inside when you chuck your batteries in it.
But take note, it's never a good idea to revive a power tool battery when it doesn't seem to be charging, since the process can be both complicated and dangerous. Unless you're a professional with access to the right parts or know the ins and outs of modern batteries, including the software, you're likely better off sending it to the service center or replacing it with a fresh product.
3. Utility rooms
One common warning you'll get from any lithium-powered battery is to keep it away from moisture and other liquids, which basically means humid environments are at the bottom of the list. Humidity can lead to corrosion that can affect the battery's ability to function over time, leading to issues like battery deformation or even short circuiting. Because of this, places that tend to have fluctuating, humid temperatures, like utility rooms, should be avoided.
Like most of its portfolio, DeWalt batteries can't be used when wet anymore. While there are cases of users claiming their batteries still work after dropping them in buckets or getting wet in the rain, this isn't always the case. To help counter this, you can invest in something like DeWalt's ToughSystem 2.0 Charger Box. Apart from being a charger for small electronic devices and your power tool batteries, the box itself is rated IP55. Although it still can't be submerged and isn't fully dust-tight, it does offer protection from low-pressure water jets (and a little bit of rain).
If you spot any corrosion you suspect is affecting your tool's performance, it doesn't mean you have to dispose of the batteries yet. After unplugging the battery from your tool or charger, you can use a baking soda paste to help remove it. But if it looks too far gone, you might as well send it over to the DeWalt service center for professional guidance (or at least free, guilt-free disposal).
4. Near potential fire hazards
For many of us, our garages house more than just our vehicles. Unless you're a committed minimalist, it's not uncommon for the average person to accumulate a lifetime's worth of stuff, much of it functional and some of it sentimental. Because of this, it's quite common to use the garages as a general storage space, including for tools. Unsurprisingly, many of us may find ourselves storing our power tool batteries alongside a ton of other items, which they probably should not be close to at all.
In general, there are certain things you should avoid storing in your garage or shed entirely, including your DeWalt batteries. Apart from temperature-sensitive perishables, like wine or food, it's also good to find a home elsewhere for flammable items. If your DeWalt batteries do catch fire, things like paint cans, propane tanks, or even old paperwork can make the damage even more terrifying.
That said, this can be easier said than done, especially if you have a small space to begin with. To avoid this, it's always a good idea to keep your garage organized to keep fires at bay, whether they are caused by your DeWalt batteries or not. By conducting regular inventories, creating designated workspaces, storing similar items together, and setting a maintenance schedule, you can both keep the clutter at bay and catch any issues with your power tools and their batteries.
5. Near conductive or corrosive items
In an ideal world, DeWalt batteries are supposed to last up to three years. However, among the many factors that can affect them are the number of charger cycles and small actions that can increase the rate of degradation, like not being careful with the terminals. If you're wondering how to mess up this sensitive part of the battery, DeWalt mentions several ways to do so, such as avoiding conductive materials. In layman's terms, this means things that can channel electricity, like keys or coins, should be stored away. For people who work with DeWalt batteries professionally, this can also mean hand tools or loose tools, such as nails, bolts, and screws. But while this can be a problem if you haphazardly throw your things into a random bag, this won't be such a big concern if you are traveling with DeWalt's TStak or ToughSystem.
Apart from this, it will also be a good idea to clean your DeWalt battery terminal regularly. Although things like sawdust, drywall dust, dirt, or oils are pretty common when you work with power tools, it's important not to leave them on for too long. With just a few minutes of your time and a damp (not wet) cloth, you can remove particle buildup from your batteries. Just make sure to avoid any unnecessary solvents, so you don't accidentally damage them.