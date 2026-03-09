5 Of The Worst Places To Store Your DeWalt Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gone are the days when you had to be attached to the nearest wall whenever you needed to use a power tool. These days, the rise of electric power tools has introduced not just the convenience of a cordless workflow but also the benefits of a swappable battery system. With batteries that can work across multiple product lines, electric power tool fans can save time, effort, and storage space. Because of this, it's no wonder that everyone from regular homeowners to professionals has invested in their own electric power tool systems, like DeWalt. However, it's important to note that, while cordless power tools offer a lot of convenience, they still require maintenance.

While DeWalt is known for its trustworthiness, some of the most common issues with DeWalt power tool batteries include premature failure, overheating, and charging issues. And while some of these issues are just mildly annoying, others can cause harm both to you and your property. Like other power tool brands, DeWalt batteries are also at risk of typical lithium battery issues, including degradation, swelling, and fire. Apart from using it correctly and charging it only with legitimate chargers and tools, one of the most important things you can do to make your DeWalt batteries last longer is to keep them in the right place at the right time. So, if you're committed to doing so, here are what you should avoid.