How To Clean Your DeWalt Battery Terminals (And When You Might Need To)
One could easily make a case that few inventions have changed the consumer power tool market quite as much as Lithium-Ion battery technology. So much so that, since the tech first debuted in the 1990s, said market has become saturated by devices that utilize it, including gear from virtually every major tool maker. That includes DeWalt, which has a complete line of battery-powered devices that use packs from 7.2V all the way up to 60V.
While there's a lot to like about lithium-ion batteries, the tech is, of course, far from perfect, and generally requires more upkeep than a corded device. But when it comes to upkeep, cleaning the battery's terminals — i.e., the points that connect it to the device and facilitate the exchange of power – is one of the best ways to prolong the life of the battery and ensure the device itself functions at peak performance. To clean those terminals on your DeWalt battery, you just need to power off your device and disconnect the battery. Then, holding the battery in one hand, take a clean, lightly dampened cloth and gently rub away any dirt, debris, or residue that may be present. Once that's done, use a clean towel to rub or dab the dampened terminals until they are completely dry.
To ensure the battery is properly connected to the tool, you can repeat the process for the terminals on the device. And yes, you can also clean the battery's charging station terminals if you like.
Other care tips for your DeWalt battery packs and gear
The same cleaning procedure should work with any Lithium-Ion battery pack. If you're curious about when to clean the terminals on your Lithium-Ion-powered DeWalt gear, the simple answer is anytime you see visible dirt or grime on the battery terminals. More often than not, that will be right after you've run your DeWalt tool through the ringer on a heavy-duty home improvement job, or if you've gotten down and dirty while working in the yard.
Whenever you do perform such cleaning, it's recommended that you avoid using any cleaning solutions for the job, as the chemicals may cause damage to battery terminals. However, if the terminals are showing signs of corrosion, a compound of water and baking soda may help to clean the affected area.
Apart from cleaning battery terminals, there are other measures you can take to ensure your DeWalt batteries and gear are kept in solid working condition. That includes removing the Lithium-Ion battery pack from the device after every use, as leaving it connected can lead to increased battery drain and corrosion. Likewise, charging the battery after usage and storing it in a cool, moisture-free environment will go a long way in keeping it ready for action when you next need it. The same is true for the DeWalt device itself. As it stands, how to properly care for your tool, battery, and terminals is one of many important things you should consider before you invest in any DeWalt device.