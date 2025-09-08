How To Clean Your DeWalt Battery Terminals (And When You Might Need To)

One could easily make a case that few inventions have changed the consumer power tool market quite as much as Lithium-Ion battery technology. So much so that, since the tech first debuted in the 1990s, said market has become saturated by devices that utilize it, including gear from virtually every major tool maker. That includes DeWalt, which has a complete line of battery-powered devices that use packs from 7.2V all the way up to 60V.

While there's a lot to like about lithium-ion batteries, the tech is, of course, far from perfect, and generally requires more upkeep than a corded device. But when it comes to upkeep, cleaning the battery's terminals — i.e., the points that connect it to the device and facilitate the exchange of power – is one of the best ways to prolong the life of the battery and ensure the device itself functions at peak performance. To clean those terminals on your DeWalt battery, you just need to power off your device and disconnect the battery. Then, holding the battery in one hand, take a clean, lightly dampened cloth and gently rub away any dirt, debris, or residue that may be present. Once that's done, use a clean towel to rub or dab the dampened terminals until they are completely dry.

To ensure the battery is properly connected to the tool, you can repeat the process for the terminals on the device. And yes, you can also clean the battery's charging station terminals if you like.