Here's Why You Shouldn't Try To Revive A Power Tool Battery That Won't Hold A Charge

Battery-powered tools are incredibly common today. Most major tool brands have adopted this technology, exploring rechargeable battery science on their own to keep their tools running longer and more efficiently. With that said, power tool batteries haven't been perfected, as they are still prone to failure at some point. It's not uncommon for such a battery to lose its charge after several years of sustained use and recharging. Thus, one has to wonder: Is it possible, and should you attempt to revive your power tool batteries when they start to lose power?

To put it simply, lithium-ion batteries have a limited lifespan, so once they reach the end of their life, the best course of action is to replace them rather than attempting to repair or replace parts. The chemicals within lithium-ion batteries are incredibly volatile. If they're agitated in any way, like being exposed to heat or somehow damaged, leakage is likely to occur. From here, one could endure a host of adverse reactions, from fires to small explosions. This sudden and violent release of energy is known as thermal runaway, and once it starts a chemical fire, it's rather challenging to put out. Such fires are capable of sustaining themselves and require specific methods to put them out.

This is the most extreme aspect of a battery rehabilitation gone wrong. On a less risky level, there are other reasons why you should avoid trying such a tech surgery altogether.