What's The Average Lifespan Of A Lawn Mower Engine?

The arrival of spring means that many homeowners are heading back outside to take care of their yard. But unless your lawn mower is brand new, you might be wondering how much life it has left before you'll need to replace the engine or the entire mower. The answer to the question can vary, based on the type of mower you're using, and there is no single standardized lifespan across all manufacturers.

Some sources expect a gas-powered residential push mower engine to last anywhere from 450 to 1,500 hours, depending on the brand; this can equate to 10 years or more. Gas-powered riding lawn mowers can last anywhere from 5 to 9 years, or 500 to 1,500 hours — again, depending on the model. Electric lawn mowers can last anywhere from 5 to 7 years, but the Lithium-ion batteries they use can last longer, potentially 7 to 10 years.

Commercial gas-powered lawn mower engines are different because those mowers are built to be more durable than their residential counterparts. That's because they typically cover larger areas and have to handle more challenging conditions. So in terms of hours, these mowers can last from 1,200 up to 2,500 hours, or more, depending on the brand. That can work out to anywhere from 8 to 12 years.