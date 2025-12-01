Need To Replace Your Lawn Mower Engine? Here's How Much One Might Cost

If you've performed all the necessary steps to maintain your lawnmower, there's a good chance the engine will outlast the rest of the mower. However, like all things mechanical, there is the possibility that your lawn mower engine will suffer a catastrophic failure. While it might be tempting to scrap the entire mower, if the rest of the mower is in decent shape, replacing the engine is a viable option.

Unless you plan to drop it off at a repair shop, you'll need to know a little about your lawn mower engine before proceeding. Small engines use either vertical or horizontal crankshaft configurations. Vertical shaft engines are more commonly used for lawn mowers, but some lawn and garden tractors employ horizontal shaft engines. It's also helpful to know the make, model, and serial numbers of both the lawn mower and the engine.

While there are several unexpected uses for old lawn mower engines, replacing a blown mower engine is an often overlooked way to recycle used lawn mower engines. Sometimes, old mowers with broken wheels, bent blades, or dead batteries can be found for free or just a few bucks. While the engines powering them aren't new, as long as they're not damaged, they can be rebuilt. In some cases, these salvaged engines can go directly into service, providing power for years to come. If you don't want the hassle of finding and swapping a salvaged lawn mower engine, there are new replacement engines available. This option will cost more, but it provides a factory fit, comes with a warranty, and has that new engine smell.