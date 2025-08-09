What Happened To Kohler Engines?

If you've ever spent a Saturday wrestling with a lawnmower or fired up a generator during a blackout, you might know the name Kohler. It's a brand synonymous with tough, reliable engines. But lately, things have gotten a major shakeup. Thanks to a corporate move in 2024, the name you knew is gone and has been swapped out for another. Kohler's entire energy division has also been spun off into its own thing. So, it's fair to be concerned about the future of the legendary engine maker. The good news is that Kohler Engines didn't disappear; they just got a whole new identity.

Investment firm Platinum Equity is now the majority owner of Kohler's former energy business after the transaction closed in May 2024. Kohler Co. itself remains on board as an investment partner, but its main focus is now squarely on its well-known kitchen and bath products. The energy side of the house, including those iconic engines, now operates under a new name, Rehlko. This name was announced in September 2024 at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, and it's a deliberate anagram of the original six letters of Kohler. The rebrand of Kohler Engines and its sister divisions to Rehlko was slated to be completed by the end of 2024. Cut to 2025, and Rehlko is transitioning from the previous beige color across its product lineup to a grey and blue palette. This is set to be completed by the end of the year.