13 Different Small Engines Harbor Freight's 212cc Predator Can Replace

Whether you need it for a lawn mower, a generator, or a pressure washer, buying a new engine can be an incredibly costly endeavor. To get one you know is reliable and works well with the equipment you have, you could spend several hundred dollars for a replacement. This is particularly true if you are looking to get a name brand replacement like Honda or Yamaha. However, you do not necessarily have to get an engine that will cost you an arm and a leg. There are engines out there at far more affordable prices that will provide you exactly what those premium engines out there will get you.

Case in point, you have the Predator engines that are made and sold by Harbor Freight. For those looking to save a good deal of money, these Predator engines make for an excellent alternative if you are in the market for a new one. Take, for example, Predator's smallest engine. This is a horizontal shaft engine with 212cc of displacement that will give you a sturdy 6.5 hp and 8.1 lb-ft of torque to run whichever outdoor tool you need. An engine like this could run you several hundred bucks, but instead, Harbor Freight sells this Predator engine for just $149.99. That is a much lower price, and if you can't pass up that deal, it is the perfect size and functionality to replace a great number of name brand engines that are out there, providing you with quality along with savings.